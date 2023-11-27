The greatest ever OnePlus 11 deal is here just in time for Christmas
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you didn't feel particularly thankful for the OnePlus 11's nationwide pre-Thanksgiving deal and are still interested in picking up one of the best Android phones money can buy before Christmas, you might want to take a look and take advantage of a sweet new Cyber Monday promotion from one specific US retailer on the same ultra-high-end device.
This is only available today, mind you, and depending on how much consumer interest it generates, we can totally see it expire well before the end of the day. With a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood and Android 14 either up for grabs as an over-the-air update right now or set to arrive very soon, the unlocked OnePlus 11 is an absolute and undeniable bargain at $479.99.
That's down from a regular price of $699.99, and although OnePlus, Amazon, and Best Buy have all offered a decent $150 Black Friday discount for a little while now, this $220 markdown obviously eclipses all of those deals. What's the "catch", you ask? Well, this particular sale is on at Woot, which is an Amazon-owned e-tailer that some of you might be... wary of.
But these are not refurbished or pre-owned units you're looking at here, shipping in boxes that have been "opened and resealed" and including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. Woot is also ready to guarantee that these deeply discounted devices have never been used, although in that case, it's unclear why their retail boxes were opened in the first place.
We believe the unprecedented $220 price cut is totally worth the (small) risk of there being something wrong with the OnePlus 11 on special sale here, especially considering that the same 128GB storage configuration is incredibly out of stock pretty much everywhere else right now.
That means your best alternative to this 24-hour-only (max) deal is getting a 256 gig variant from Amazon at 170 bucks under its $799.99 list price, which is obviously an entirely different thing for an entirely different type of user on an entirely different budget.
The 128 gig storage variant of the exceptionally well-reviewed OnePlus 11 packs a decent but not outstanding 8GB RAM count while sporting a stunning 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a generous 6.7-inch diagonal and three extremely capable rear-facing cameras. The 5,000mAh battery is also pretty great, especially when you consider the blazing fast 80W charging technology as well.
Things that are NOT allowed: