The greatest ever OnePlus 11 deal is here just in time for Christmas





This is only available today, mind you, and depending on how much consumer interest it generates, we can totally see it expire well before the end of the day. With a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood and This is only available today, mind you, and depending on how much consumer interest it generates, we can totally see it expire well before the end of the day. With a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood and Android 14 either up for grabs as an over-the-air update right now or set to arrive very soon, the unlocked OnePlus 11 is an absolute and undeniable bargain at $479.99.

OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Titan Black Color, New, Open Box, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $220 off (31%) $479 99 $699 99 Buy at Woot OnePlus 11 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 3216 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 32 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 80W Charging Capabilities, Eternal Green and Titan Black Color Options $170 off (21%) $629 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon





That's down from a regular price of $699.99, and although OnePlus , Amazon, and Best Buy have all offered a decent $150 Black Friday discount for a little while now, this $220 markdown obviously eclipses all of those deals. What's the "catch", you ask? Well, this particular sale is on at Woot, which is an Amazon-owned e-tailer that some of you might be... wary of.





But these are not refurbished or pre-owned units you're looking at here, shipping in boxes that have been "opened and resealed" and including a full 1-year manufacturer warranty. Woot is also ready to guarantee that these deeply discounted devices have never been used, although in that case, it's unclear why their retail boxes were opened in the first place.





We believe the unprecedented $220 price cut is totally worth the (small) risk of there being something wrong with the OnePlus 11 on special sale here, especially considering that the same 128GB storage configuration is incredibly out of stock pretty much everywhere else right now.





That means your best alternative to this 24-hour-only (max) deal is getting a 256 gig variant from Amazon at 170 bucks under its $799.99 list price, which is obviously an entirely different thing for an entirely different type of user on an entirely different budget.



