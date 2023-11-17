Save big on the awesome OnePlus 11 with 16GB of RAM through this killer Black Friday deal on Amazon

OnePlus 11 256GB: Save $170! Grab the OnePlus 11 with 256GB of storage space with a sweet $100 discount from Amazon. The phone has incredible performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain. Don't miss out on this awesome chance, and pull the trigger on this sweet Black Friday deal right now. $170 off (21%) $629 99 $799 99 Buy at Amazon

With a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus 11 can handle everything you throw at it, including running demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact at their highest graphical settings without even breaking a sweat. Furthermore, those 16GB of RAM turn the phone into a multitasking monster, perfect for a power user.Additionally, the OnePlus 11 takes beautiful pictures with its 50MP main camera and a 16MP selfie snapper. On top of that, the former can capture videos in up to 8K at 24fps, while the latter can shoot clips in up to 1080p at 30fps.In terms of battery life, the OnePlus 11 comes with a huge 5,000mAh power cell capable of lasting you a whole day without any pit stops for charging. Moreover, the phone supports crazy fast 80W wired charging — in the US — which takes 32 minutes to fully fill the tank.As you can see, the OnePlus 11 is an incredible flagship phone. It offers amazing performance, takes gorgeous photos, has good battery life, and it's a real steal with Amazon's current $170 discount for Black Friday. So, don't waste any more time! Tap that deal button located at the beginning of the article and snatch a OnePlus 11 at a heavily discounted price today.