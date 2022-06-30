OnePlus 10T leak shows mid-year refresh could focus on a flagship experience at a lower price



The images you will see in this article are based on the live photos of a pre-production OnePlus 10T model, so chances are the final version which is expected to launch later this year will look mostly (if not exactly) the same.

Interestingly, the OnePlus 10T is also said to feature a glass back combined with a plastic frame, suggesting this phone - despite its flagship internals - might have a more affordable price than your typical high-end phone.









The OnePlus 10T specs are said to include a 6.7-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate thanks to LTPO tech. Under the hood, the 10T is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor and carries up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Quite the combination!





The 10T is also expected to have three cameras on the back: a 50MP main shooter, 16MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. Notable here is the absence of a telephoto lens, which will negatively impact your zoomed-in shots and portrait photos, and is one more compromise made to get to a lower price point.





The OnePlus 10T is due with a respactably-sized 4,800mAh battery with support for absolutely insane 150W fast charging, the fastest we have seen on a phone so far.





With this device, OnePlus is obviously focusing on its strengths: the fast charging tech, the zippy performance, and all of that at a price that is expected to undercut the competition. At the same time, it's also giving up on some signature features like the alert slider (aka the mute switch).





Previously, an earlier leak suggested the upcoming phone will be priced at the equivalent of between $470 and $600 in China. It will likely cost more in international markets because of taxes and duties, but if this comes to fruition, the OnePlus 10T will be significantly more affordable than recent OnePlus flagships.





How do you feel about such approach? Would you be interested in the OnePlus 10T?