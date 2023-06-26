Huge discount and freebie make the budget OnePlus 10T flagship even more appealing than ever

Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Released back in the summer of 2022, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered OnePlus 10T is technically no longer the company's best handset money can buy. That honor now goes to this year's OnePlus 11, which packs a newer and faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor... but also costs significantly more.

At a retail price of $649.99 and up, the 6.7-inch 10T may not sound incredibly affordable by 2023 budget 5G phone standards, but that's where OnePlus and Amazon come in right now, allowing Android bargain hunters to save big without jumping through any hoops whatsoever or having to wait for the impending Prime Day 2023 extravaganza.

OnePlus 10T

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Moonstone Black and Jade Green Color Options, Free Bumper Case or 3D Tempered Glass Screen Protector Included
$220 off (34%) Gift
$429
$649
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 10T

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Moonstone Black Color
$200 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

You obviously don't need a Prime membership to pay OnePlus $429 and $579 for 128 and 256GB storage configurations respectively and receive your choice of a complimentary bumper case or 3D tempered glass screen protector on top of a huge outright device discount for an undoubtedly limited time only.

Digital hoarders and heavy multitaskers, however, might want to consider purchasing the costlier OnePlus 10T model from Amazon rather than the handset's manufacturer, as that currently bumps up your discount from a regular price of $749.99 to a cool 200 bucks while ditching the freebies.

Said variant, mind you, packs a whopping 16 gigs of RAM instead of 8 in addition to 256 gigs of internal storage space, and if you want to keep your spending to a minimum for that particular model or you don't think you need a protective accessory, Amazon's hot new deal is definitely the way to go at the time of this writing.

Whichever of the two configurations you prefer, you're extremely likely to be happy with the value provided by a decidedly premium-looking smartphone with a buttery smooth 120Hz AMOLED screen in tow, as well as a powerful processor, large 4,800mAh battery equipped with insanely fast 120W charging technology, and a... respectable triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 50MP shooter.

Can you do better at these prices among the best Android phones out there? We highly doubt it, although you're more than welcome to wait until Prime Day and... risk being disappointed.

