Amazon and Best Buy make the inexpensive OnePlus 10T beast cheaper than ever before
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You've all heard of affordable 5G phones with high-end (or at least high-end-ish) specifications many times before, but you have probably never seen a device quite as powerful, insanely fast, and overall impressive as the OnePlus 10T fetch a price as incredibly low as what Amazon and Best Buy are currently charging... with absolutely no strings attached.
That's right, you don't need a Prime subscription or a My Best Buy membership to slash a record high $200 off the regular $599.99 starting price of this less-than-one-year-old 6.7-inch Android powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under its hood.
You can even choose between Jade Green and Moonstone Black flavors as far as that entry-level 128GB storage configuration is concerned, while the 256 gig variant is only available in a single black colorway at a never-before-seen discount of $170 of its own from a $699.99 list price.
Those list prices, mind you, already seemed extremely reasonable for a very solid candidate for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023. Granted, the OnePlus 11 is better in a lot of few ways, but this bad boy is a charging speed champion, eclipsing its costlier "cousin" with mind-blowing 125W support (in the US).
The rest of the specifications are certainly not bad either, and given the newly reduced prices, they're simply and objectively amazing, including a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, large 4,800mAh battery, three rear-facing cameras (one of which is actually pretty great), and a whopping 16 gigs of RAM... on the 256GB storage variant.
The 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T has also been running Android 13 on the software side of things for a long time now, which means its official Android 14 update might not be more than a few months away. Will we see better Prime Day deals offered on this puppy tomorrow by Amazon? We highly doubt it, but you're more than welcome to wait and see... if you're willing to risk witnessing the disappearance of this early promotion without any special requirement.
Things that are NOT allowed: