Amazon and Best Buy make the inexpensive OnePlus 10T beast cheaper than ever before

That's right, you don't need a Prime subscription or a My Best Buy membership to slash a record high $200 off the regular $599.99 starting price of this less-than-one-year-old 6.7-inch Android powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor under its hood.

OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Moonstone Black and Jade Green Color Options $200 off (33%) Gift $399 99 $599 99 Buy at Amazon OnePlus 10T 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor, 6.7-Inch Fluid AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Shooter, 4,800mAh Battery with 125W Charging Support, Moonstone Black Color $170 off (24%) $529 99 $699 99 Buy at BestBuy





You can even choose between Jade Green and Moonstone Black flavors as far as that entry-level 128GB storage configuration is concerned, while the 256 gig variant is only available in a single black colorway at a never-before-seen discount of $170 of its own from a $699.99 list price.





lot of few ways, but this bad boy is a charging speed champion, eclipsing its costlier "cousin" with mind-blowing 125W support (in the US). Those list prices, mind you, already seemed extremely reasonable for a very solid candidate for the title of best Android phone money can buy in 2023. Granted, the OnePlus 11 is better in afew ways, but this bad boy is a charging speed champion, eclipsing its costlier "cousin" with mind-blowing 125W support (in the US).





The rest of the specifications are certainly not bad either, and given the newly reduced prices, they're simply and objectively amazing, including a silky smooth 120Hz AMOLED display, large 4,800mAh battery, three rear-facing cameras (one of which is actually pretty great), and a whopping 16 gigs of RAM... on the 256GB storage variant.





long time now, which means its official Android 14 update might not be more than a few months away. Will we see better The 5G-enabled OnePlus 10T has also been running Android 13 on the software side of things for atime now, which means its official Android 14 update might not be more than a few months away. Will we see better Prime Day deals offered on this puppy tomorrow by Amazon? We highly doubt it, but you're more than welcome to wait and see... if you're willing to risk witnessing the disappearance of this early promotion without any special requirement.