The 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro is coming to the US and Canada on June 15
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The upgraded model of the OnePlus 10 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is now coming to the US, reports The Verge. So far, the only model you could buy in the States was the 8GB + 128GB of storage version, but this is going to change on June 15.
The Never Settle company initially released only the 128GB + 8GB RAM version of the phone for buyers located in the United States or Canada. And yes, the company doesn't expect you to settle for it if you need more RAM and storage, and now the upgraded version is about to become available for purchase.
The 256GB version was already available in some other markets, and it was promised back in April by OnePlus that it will grace the US. Now, the company is keeping this promise. If you're curious, you pay $70 more for the bigger storage and RAM variant.
One important aspect to keep in mind: the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro will support 5G on Verizon and T-Mobile, but it is limited to 4G on AT&T.
You will be able to purchase it from OnePlus directly, or at Amazon and Best Buy. If you're one of the early adopters and you order it before June 20, you will get a free pair of OnePlus Buds as a gift.
OnePlus 10 Pro 12GB of RAM + 256GB storage coming to the US and Canada on June 15
The Never Settle company initially released only the 128GB + 8GB RAM version of the phone for buyers located in the United States or Canada. And yes, the company doesn't expect you to settle for it if you need more RAM and storage, and now the upgraded version is about to become available for purchase.
On June 15, you will be able to get the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro, but keep in mind for now it will only be available in Volcanic Black. The other color for the OnePlus 10 Pro is Emerald Forest, but it will remain available only for the 128GB version). But hey, Volcanic Black actually looks pretty good and is matte, so you won't have to worry about fingerprint smudges. And well, if you need extra storage you won't probably mind a Black phone.
The 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro will retail at $969 in the US and CA$1,249 in Canada.
The 256GB version was already available in some other markets, and it was promised back in April by OnePlus that it will grace the US. Now, the company is keeping this promise. If you're curious, you pay $70 more for the bigger storage and RAM variant.
One important aspect to keep in mind: the 256GB OnePlus 10 Pro will support 5G on Verizon and T-Mobile, but it is limited to 4G on AT&T.
You will be able to purchase it from OnePlus directly, or at Amazon and Best Buy. If you're one of the early adopters and you order it before June 20, you will get a free pair of OnePlus Buds as a gift.
Check it out here:
Things that are NOT allowed: