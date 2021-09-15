Notification Center

Android Xiaomi

Now official: Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging, Xiaomi 11T and 11 Lite with appealing prices

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Now official: Xiaomi 11T Pro with 120W charging, Xiaomi 11T and 11 Lite with appealing prices
Xiaomi just announced its new 11T, 11T Pro, and 11 Lite smartphones. The new phones strive to offer great value at an appealing price. They follow Xiaomi’s latest design language and offer improvements in plenty of areas. For example, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is the first with the Chinese manufacturer’s fastest 120W wired charging called HyperCharge. Let’s see what the three new phones are about.

Xiaomi 11T Pro


The most expensive new model is the Xiaomi 11T Pro. This new phone has a good looking design with three color options: Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. The 11T Pro measures 164.1mm x 76.9mm x 8.8mm and weighs 204g.

The front of the 11T Pro features a punch-hole selfie camera located in the middle. A 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution graces the front. The display itself is flat which helps with the grip of the phone.

This phone’s fingerprint scanner is located on its side in the power button below the volume controls. The left side of the phone is clear of buttons. The Xiaomi 11T Pro also features dual Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Xiaomi’s new 11T Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with 8GB or 12GB of DDR5 RAM depending on the storage version. Storage versions are 8GB/128GB of storage, 8GB/256GB of storage, and 12GB/256GB of storage.

Camera-wise, the Xiaomi 11T Pro has a triple-camera system consisting of a 108MP main sensor with f/1.75 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP telemacro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

As far as the battery goes, the 11T Pro packs a 5,000mAh one with 120W fast wired charging which is capable of charging the phone to 100% in just 17 minutes. What's even better is that the 120W blazing fast power adapter is included in the box.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro will retail at €649 for its base 8GB of RAM 128GB of storage version. The 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB versions will cost respectively €699 and €749. The phone will soon be available to purchase in Europe.

Xiaomi 11T



The Xiaomi 11T has an almost identical design to its Pro sibling. The phone also has the same three color options: Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White, and Celestial Blue. 164.1mm x 76.9mm x 8.8mm are the dimensions of the Xiaomi 11T, which is exactly the same as the Pro model. Its weight is 203g.

It also features the same punch-hole camera design on the front. Another thing that the 11T has in common with its Pro relative is its flat display. This phone features the same 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution.

The camera setup is also the same, consisting of a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 5MP telemacro sensor. This phone also has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos like the Pro, but they are not tuned by Harman Kardon.

What’s different about the Xiaomi 11T compared to the 11T Pro is its processor and charging. The 11T uses MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200-Ultra chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The fast wired charging is slower on the 11T. It has a 67W wired turbo charging. While the charging itself takes more time, the battery remains the same size - 5,000mAh. The 67W power adapter is included in the box.

The Xiaomi 11T will soon be available in Europe at €499 for the base 128GB of storage version, and €549 for the 256GB one.

Xiaomi 11 Lite



Last but not least is the Xiaomi 11 Lite. As its name suggests this is the least expensive model of the three. This model is quite different from the rest, as it closely resembles the Xiaomi Mi 11 series. The 11 Lite comes in four color options: Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, Snowflake White, and Truffle Black. The new 11 Lite measures 160.53mm x 75.73mm x 6.81mm and weighs 158g.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite is very similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11i and Mi 11 in terms of design. It features a similar back with a familiar camera module. The fingerprint scanner is on the side of the phone.

The 11 Lite has a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. A punch-hole selfie camera is located on the left corner of the display.

Performance-wise the Xiaomi 11 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, which is coupled with 6GB or 8GB of RAM depending on the storage version.

As for the cameras, the 11 Lite has a triple-camera system consisting of a 64MP main shooter with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5MP telemacro sensor. The punch-hole selfie camera is a 20MP shooter.

The battery of the Xiaomi 11 Lite is 4,250mAh with 33W fast wired charging. It’s a good thing the power adapter comes in the box.

Xiaomi’s new 11 Lite phone will soon be available in Europe. The device’s pricing starts at €369. The Xiaomi 11 Lite will be available in three storage versions: 6GB/128GB of storage, 8GB/128GB of storage, and 8GB/256GB of storage.

