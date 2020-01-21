Verizon's OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro vs Lite specs and price pre-release comparison







Can you guess which one is the most interesting? Well, ring a bell, it's the OnePlus 8 Pro and that, together with the pure 8, are the only ones that are going to make it in the West, while the Lite will probably be China-only.

OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro and Lite design and displays From "leaked" CAD renders straight from the design decision-making process, to fully fleshed-out official renders and "best display" teasers, we have it all now for a thorough preliminary comparison of the OnePlus 8, Lite and Pro versions.





The "light" flagship model trend is back in full swing, it seems, as, after holding out for years with a single model, then moving on to "T" versions, OnePlus is now gearing up to announce the unholy trinity of OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite models.





The designs of the 8 and Pro models leaked out first, leaving us in the dark about the Lite version until recently, when an alleged dummy appeared in a box somewhere, most likely in the offices of a case maker. It depicted a tri-camera design, but a good half of the phone was hidden from plain sight.





Well, thanks to the good guys from OnLeaks , all three of the expected OnePlus phones have been rendered in pretty detail already, including the heretofore elusive 8 Lite. Here are the likely looks.









In the meantime, OnePlus itself detailed the new and improved displays that the phones are going to carry, at least the 8 and 8 Pro. A series of tweets teased the smooth 120Hz Fluid Display and the lengths that the company has gone to to ensure that the OLED panels of the 8-series will be as vibrant and shining as they come with up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.





Apparently, OnePlus worked with Samsung, so in many ways, the two companies' early 2020 flagship devices should be similar. In addition to the "breathtakingly smooth" 120Hz refresh and the 1000 nits, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz is promised which is nothing unseen of course, as phones like the Asus ROG series, as well as Apple's iPad Pros have it, too.





The OnePlus 120Hz Fluid Display: The smoothest, most effortless scrolling experience ever on a smartphone. pic.twitter.com/I4FWP64NfO — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 15, 2020





The other important takeaway from the teasers is that company is promising "many major apps" will be optimized to take "full advantage" of the upgraded refresh rate, with the integration of MEMC technology guaranteeing smoother playback for all the video content that's still produced at modest 24 or 30fps.





If you’ve seen high-quality TVs, you’re no stranger to MEMC. We’ve created a custom MEMC chip that can push ordinary 30fps video up to 120, so any video gets the full advantage of our 120Hz Fluid Display. pic.twitter.com/YPD3fw5uOn — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 16, 2020



Last but not least, the next generation of OnePlus's "Fluid Display" will provide support for 10-bit color, reaching "industry-leading" accuracy standards. Sounds great, but, as usual, the question mark about the OnePlus phones will be the camera prowess, as all else is usually top-notch and the 8-series displays won't be an exception this year, it seems.









OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro and Lite specs comparison









Back in September, we heard that Verizon Wireless may launch its very first smartphone made by OnePlus, and at the time it was thought that this smartphone could be the OnePlus 8 Pro. The newest scoop, however, is that Verizon may actually release the non-pro version of said device, simply dubbed OnePlus 8. Given that 8 is the one likely to land as Verizon's first OnePlus phone, we'll start with it in the specs comparison table below, then move on to the Pro and Lite models.









OnePlus 8 Pro specs





The OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3140 (QHD+). A leaked spec sheet shows the phone powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform with 8GB of memory paired with 128GB or 256GB of storage, and another variant will be available with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage. The memory chips found on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be the latest LPDDR5 version. The device will include UFS (Universal Flash Storage) 3.0 allowing apps and games to open quickly.



On the back, we expect to see a 64MP primary camera (f/1.4 aperture) with a 20MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) and a 12MP telephoto camera (f/2.4) with 10x hybrid zoom. There also will be a Time of Flight (ToF) depth sensor. This sensor measures the time it takes for an infrared beam to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone.





With that data, more accurate depth measurements can be computed to deliver improved AR capabilities, more natural bokeh blurs for portraits and secure 3D mapping that could provide secure facial recognition. A punch-hole selfie camera weighs in at 32MP and a 4500mAh capacity battery is included that can be charged at 50W in 35 minutes, claim leaked specs sheets. You are going to need it to maintain that "smoothest" 120Hz display refresh option here.









OnePlus 8 specs





The smaller OnePlus 8 will have a smaller 6.5-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution (FHD+) and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This model will also feature a 120Hz refresh rate most likely giving users the same three choices (120Hz, 90Hz and 60Hz) that OnePlus 8 Pro users will have.





It also should be available with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM paired with 128GB and 256GB of storage; those who desire more memory will be able to pick up the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





The same camera setup seen on the OnePlus 8 Pro will grace the OnePlus 8 except for the 5x hybrid zoom that comes with the telephoto camera and the lack of a Time of Flight sensor. The device will also feature a 32MP front-facing selfie camera but will have a smaller 4000mAh battery with 30W Warp Charging.





Both the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will carry an IP68 rating. This means that both models are impervious to dust and can be submerged in up to 5-feet for water for as long as 30 minutes.





OnePlus 8 Lite specs





As for the OnePlus 8 Lite will also be a 5G-capable phone, judging from its Dimension 1000 chipset. but will make do with a 1080p display, and a 4000mAh battery, as well as less memory compared to its more decked-out siblings.



The choice of a MediaTek processor tells us that this will be a strictly Asian model that won't see the light of day here in the US, where Qualcomm's Snapdragon family rules the 4G and 5G airwaves. Oh, well, at least it looks pretty in blue above.





OnePlus 8 vs 8 Pro and 8 Lite prices and release





The starting price of the 8-series will be just about the equivalent of $430, but that is for the Lite model. Verizon's OnePlus 8 will eventually land at around $540 for the base version, while the top-shelf OnePlus 8 Pro is said to land a bit north of $700 in April when the whole set will likely make a cameo.





That's a bit earlier than the usual May timeframe, but OnePlus decided to pull the release a bit earlier this year so it has a fighting chance against the Galaxy and LG onslaught that is expected for next month.









Keep in mind, however, that those prices have been quoted in local currency, so they might be a tad higher when they hit US carriers like T-Mobile and Verizon, and by slightly we mean that they often happen to be 20% higher when they reach this side of the pond. Unless OnePlus is fighting for market share increase, that is, as it should be doing stateside.





a trend in the sector is that the increase in performance and functionality also corresponds to an increase in prices ," but we all know what that means. Would you buy a OnePlus phone if it nears the $1000 mark? If, however, the immortal words of Pete Lau that this year the top-shelf model may hit a grand materialize, then the 20% price hike rule may apply. Well, he actually said that "," but we all know what that means. Would you buy a OnePlus phone if it nears the $1000 mark?





Would you buy a $1000 OnePlus phone? Yes No Yes 18.29% No 81.71%