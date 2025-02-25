One UI 7.0 may skip these Galaxy S25 features on older devices
As Samsung has been kind enough to port many of the Galaxy S25 features to older devices with the Android 15-based One UI 7.0 update, but it looks like not all features will be available on older Galaxy S series smartphones after all.
A new report by tipster Tarun Vats says that two features in particular may not be available with the One UI 7.0 update. One is the ability to shoot video in 10-bit HLG HDR and the other is to use natural language in the search bar of the Gallery app.
The Camera app of the Galaxy S25 series gives you the option to record video in 10-bit color depth and HDR, which all fits under the HLG format.
With 10-bit color depth, the S25 series is able to record more lively colors which helps the image look more lifelike.
The HLG format, or Hybrid Log-Gamma, is an HDR format designed to be compatible with both HDR and SDR displays. This makes it easier to play content shot in HLG on more devices without the need of special conversion from one format to another.
The Gallery app on the S25 series has built-in Natural Language Search, which lets users look for specific images by typing in a more chat-like style. For instance, they can type ‘Can you show me flowers?’ to pull up all the photos and videos of flowers.
The good news is that this might not be as true as Vats makes it out to be. The current beta version of One UI 7.0 does have the Natural Language Search in Gallery App function, so there's still a good chance it will make its way to the final release.
For the most part, even if both features end up not coming to older Galaxy phones, it shouldn't be that much of a disappointment. If you are not a professional camera man that likes to use their phone to supplement their work, then you probably wouldn't have used HLG to begin with.
As for the more intuitive search in the Gallery app, well, that one would be a bit of a let down, but the regular search does the job too.
It's worth mentioning that Tarun Vats doesn't have a clear track record for accuracy just yet, so it's best to take this information with a grain of salt.
10-bit HLG HDR Video Recording
You can access 10-bit HDR in the advanced video settings of the camera app. | Image by PhoneArena
The older Galaxy phones, such as the Galaxy S23 series, can only capture 10-bit HDR videos in the HDR10+ mode and do not support the HLG format. This is mostly concerning a very niche group of people though, so if you don't tend to use the more professional camera settings on your Galaxy phone you probably won't mind the absence of this feature.
Natural Language Search in Gallery app
You can search in the Gallery app the same way you would if you were to talk to a chat bot. | Image by PhoneArena
The good news is that this might not be as true as Vats makes it out to be. The current beta version of One UI 7.0 does have the Natural Language Search in Gallery App function, so there's still a good chance it will make its way to the final release.
A small price to pay
