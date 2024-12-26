One UI 7 adds new setting to control HDR photo brightness on Galaxy phones

One UI 7

Super HDR toggle in One UI 6 versus One UI 7 . | Images source — Android Authority









When "Super HDR" is turned on, your phone will automatically adjust the display to show the full range of colors and contrast in HDR photos. When it's turned off, your phone will still display HDR photos, but it won't make the screen super bright.





Now, to be clear, One UI already has a similar feature. However, this iteration is different in that it not only affects images within the Samsung Gallery app, but actually works system-wide. The location of the toggle is also now different, with it now being properly placed within the general Settings app.



