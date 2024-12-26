Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

One UI 7 adds new setting to control HDR photo brightness on Galaxy phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android
Image of a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra taking a photo
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung is reportedly making a change to how Galaxy phones handle HDR photos in the upcoming One UI 7 update. This is big news for people who take a lot of HDR photos or like to view them on their phones.

But first, a little background on HDR for those not familiar with it. HDR stands for High Dynamic Range. It's a way of taking photos that captures more detail in both the light and dark areas of a picture. This can make photos look more realistic and vibrant, however, to see the full effect of HDR, you need a device with an HDR-capable display.

The problem with that is that sometimes when you view HDR photos on your phone, the screen can get blindingly bright. This can be annoying, especially if you're looking at photos at night. In the past, some users have looked for ways to stop their Android phones from displaying HDR content, but there wasn't a built-in option to do this.

Enter Samsung's One UI 7 which was found to be making a change in this update that finally solves this problem. They're adding a new setting called "Super HDR" that lets you control how your phone displays HDR content. You can find this setting under Settings > Advanced features.

Super HDR toggle in One UI 6 versus One UI 7. | Images source — Android Authority


When "Super HDR" is turned on, your phone will automatically adjust the display to show the full range of colors and contrast in HDR photos. When it's turned off, your phone will still display HDR photos, but it won't make the screen super bright.

Now, to be clear, One UI already has a similar feature. However, this iteration is different in that it not only affects images within the Samsung Gallery app, but actually works system-wide. The location of the toggle is also now different, with it now being properly placed within the general Settings app.

This is a welcome change for Galaxy phone users who want more control over how their phone displays HDR content. Also, this new feature should definitely make my late-night photo browsing more comfortable, however, I'm curious if it will have any impact on my phone's battery life.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Samsung employees make major blunder and get fired after leaking image of upcoming phone
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
Message service predominantly used by Pixel users intercepted by authorities
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
No Motorola phones in the US: way worse than no TikTok in the US?
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Nearly 500K power banks sold by Amazon are dangerous and have been recalled
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now
Samsung's full Galaxy S25 family release schedule might be out of the bag now

Latest News

OnePlus Ace 5 debuts in China, previews features of the OnePlus 13R set for global launch
OnePlus Ace 5 debuts in China, previews features of the OnePlus 13R set for global launch
Bluesky gives its users the gift of a new Trending Topics feature
Bluesky gives its users the gift of a new Trending Topics feature
The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many
The superb 16/512GB OnePlus 12 is $250 off at the official store and a dream for many
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra blue color looks very gray in leaked image
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra blue color looks very gray in leaked image
At $100 off, the 8/256GB Lenovo Tab P12 is a must-have for casual entertainment
At $100 off, the 8/256GB Lenovo Tab P12 is a must-have for casual entertainment
No One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S23: Samsung prioritizes Galaxy S24 for testing
No One UI 7 beta for Galaxy S23: Samsung prioritizes Galaxy S24 for testing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless