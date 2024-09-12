One UI 6.1.1 rollout to a wider range of Samsung Galaxy devices
Samsung has significantly expanded the availability of its One UI 6.1.1 update, bringing it to a broader range of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. This update, based on Android 14, introduces new features, enhanced AI capabilities, and overall improvements to the user experience.
Initially released with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has now made One UI 6.1.1 available to several more devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and last-generation foldable models. The rollout has begun in South Korea and is expected to expand to other regions shortly.
Devices Receiving One UI 6.1.1 Update:
- Galaxy S23
- Galaxy S23+
- Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab S9+
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 update started rolling out to the Galaxy S24 series in the US, Europe, and India a few days ago. Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 update offers a preview of the AI-powered capabilities the company envisions for its Galaxy devices. Key enhancements include:
- AI-Powered Features: Previously exclusive to the Galaxy Z Flip 6, features like "Listening Mode" in Interpreter, "Composer" for Chat Assist, and "Suggested Replies" now enhance user interactions and streamline communication.
- Enhanced Samsung Notes: The "PDF Overlay Translation" feature enables direct translation of text within PDF documents. Improved Note Assist and the "Sketch to Image" function, similar to Pixel's "Reimagine," offer more creative options.
- Security Update: The August 2024 security patch ensures device protection against the latest vulnerabilities.
While the update doesn't include the September security patch, it provides a significant step towards a more AI-integrated Galaxy experience.
Unlike the update for the Galaxy S24 series, the One UI 6.1.1 update for these devices includes the September 2024 security patch, providing the latest security enhancements.
If you're located in the US, Europe, or India and own a compatible Galaxy device, you can check for the One UI 6.1.1 update by navigating to Settings > Software > System updates. Please note that the update is approximately 3GB in size, so a stable Wi-Fi connection is recommended for downloading.
