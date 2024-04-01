Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

One UI 6.1 is finally fixing that Samsung Galaxy screen burn-in issue

By
1comments
Samsung Software updates
One UI 6.1 is finally fixing that Samsung Galaxy screen burn-in issue
The displays on Samsung's flagship phones are recognized for their brilliant visuals, but they have a possible drawback. Unfortunately, Samsung's One UI 6 upgrade caused issues with burn-in prevention on numerous devices, raising concerns among users. Well, turns out Samsung was listening, as the latest One UI 6.1 update brings back that crucial protection.

To fight the age-old issue of screen burn-in on bright screens, Samsung has already introduced protections such as designing the user interface to discreetly change elements, preventing static images from permanently damaging the screen. However, for some strange reason, the Samsung One UI 6.0 upgrade, which brought Android 14, missed these burn-in protections on select Galaxy S23 handsets.

The ongoing issue was acknowledged by Samsung at the beginning of the year, reassuring users that they are actively working on a solution. However, at the time, the timeline for a fix was unclear, with some reports claiming that the solution to the issue would be implemented in conjunction with the January 2024 security patch. That time, of course, came and went, with no fix in sight.

However, it looks like things are changing now with the rollout of One UI 6.1 to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, as one sharp-eyed user noticed (via 9to5Google). From what can be observed with this rollout, and specifically on this device model, it appears that Samsung has restored these protections. This means those status bar icons aren't stuck in place anymore, but actually slightly shift around to keep the display fresh.

The One UI 6.1 update is currently rolling out globally to quite a few of Samsung favorites – the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and even the Tab S9. The fact that the fix has been observed in at least one of the aforementioned devices is great news for Samsung Galaxy owners who are concerned about burn-in issues and could only previously patiently observe the situation.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

