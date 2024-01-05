Samsung Galaxy S23 devices at risk of screen burn-in may get a fix soon









Galaxy S23 Screen Burn-In | Image Source: Screen Burn-In | Image Source: u/Nexalion (Reddit)



Currently, Galaxy S23 owners who are concerned about burn-in issues can only patiently observe the situation. Samsung's assurance of a solution is comforting, although the absence of a specific timeline creates a sense of lingering doubt. Fortunately, a solution is on its way. As spotted by 9to5Google , Samsung has addressed the issue on their Korean community forums , reassuring users that they are actively working on a solution. Unfortunately, the timeline is still unclear. The community manager's response, translated, indicates that an update will be provided "sometime this month" regarding the distribution of the fix. However, the lack of specific details is quite frustrating.However, several users have reported that Samsung support has stated that the solution to the issue will be implemented in conjunction with the January 2024 security patch. It's always a good idea to exercise caution when it comes to updates, especially without official confirmation. So, it might be wise to hold off for now.Currently,owners who are concerned about burn-in issues can only patiently observe the situation. Samsung's assurance of a solution is comforting, although the absence of a specific timeline creates a sense of lingering doubt.





In the meantime, it might be a good idea to tweak your usage habits to reduce the presence of static display elements, just to be on the safe side. It's always wise to prioritize prevention over cure, so keep that brightness down, embrace dark mode, and let's hope Samsung delivers on their promise soon.