One UI 6/Android 14 Beta 2 starts to roll out to the Galaxy S23 series
The One UI 6/Android 14 Beta 2 update has started rolling out to the Galaxy S23 series according to a Reddit post which has since been removed by the moderators of the GalaxyS23Ultra subreddit. The second Beta includes bug fixes and some new features. For example, Samsung Health has a redesign that includes bolder fonts, and the water tracking feature, which keeps track of how much water you drink, will now allow the user to enter custom cup sizes.
Other new features include:
- A new video editing feature called "Studio."
- Camera app gives users the option to disable swipe to switch cameras.
- Two-handed gesture allows users to copy and paste. Put one hand on the file you want to copy and the second hand on the folder where you want the copy to go.
- Files and Gallery apps now share the same trash can.
As is typical for a second Beta release, it fixes several issues created by the first Beta release including one that prevented Netflix from loading properly. Other notable bugs that were fixed by the second Beta update include one that caused the Home app to crash and another one that fixed a shortcut key error on the QWERTY keyboard.
You can check out the entire changelist by going through the screenshots below. The Galaxy S23 line in the U.K. and India is now getting the first One UI 6/Android 14 Beta update joining units in the U.S., South Korea, Germany, China, and Poland. The Galaxy S22 line will soon get the One UI 6/Android 14 Beta in the same countries.
The changelist for the One UI 6/Android 14 Beta 2 update
If you want to see whether or not your Galaxy S23 series phone has received the One UI 6/Android 14 Beta or One UI/Android 14 Beta 2, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install. If you own a Galaxy S22 model, you can do the same thing to see if your phone has received the first One UI 6/Android 14 Beta. Both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 lines should have the final version of Android 14 available during the fourth quarter.
