Samsung Android Software updates
Big August update comes to more S23 handsets; One UI 6/Android 14 beta for Galaxy S22 coming soon
More Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy S22 series handsets are receiving Samsung's big August update which adds new features for the cameras for both the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S22 lines. For the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the update is firmware version S91*BXXU3AWGJ.

The update for the Galaxy S23 line includes an optimized 2x zoom option, optimized high-pixel modes for the 200MP and 50MP cameras, improved focusing, improved digital zoom, and improved Portrait videos with support for 30fps recording. The update also improves the quality of Motion photos, improves face shape correction on selfies, and more. As for the Galaxy S22 series, the firmware version is S90*BXXU6CWH5 and the update improves photos and videos taken in low-light environments.

The One UI 6/Android 14 beta is rolling out in some markets to the Galaxy S22 line

Another big update story making the rounds is that after pushing out the One UI 6/Android 14 beta to the current Galaxy S23 flagship line in certain markets, the update is coming to last year's flagship series consisting of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in countries like India, Poland, China, and the U.K. The Galaxy S23 series should be the first to receive the stable version of Android 14, possibly as soon as October, followed by the Galaxy S22 series. At the very least, both the Galaxy S23 and S22 lines should be running Android 14 before the end of the year.

Samsung usually gives its current flagship series the first crack at the latest updates followed by the previous year's flagship models with the latest foldable phones right behind. One thing to keep in mind is that the One UI 6/Android 14 beta is a beta. It says so in the name. And that means the software is unstable and if you use your Galaxy handset as your daily driver, you might want to think twice before installing it. That's because it is possible that some of the apps you use for your daily tasks might not work perfectly with the beta installed.

To check for updates on your Galaxy phone, go to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

