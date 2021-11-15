OnePlus 10 targeting early 2022 release to take on the Galaxy S22

OnePlus 10 targeting early 2022 release to take on the Galaxy S221
OnePlus may release its next flagship smartphone range, the OnePlus 10 series, earlier than expected. This has been reported by 91Mobiles and relies on a scoop from leaker Yogesh Brar.
The OnePlus 9 range was released in late March this year and wasn't followed by a T model, if you count out the OnePlus 9RT that's only available in China. That may be one reason why the company is targeting an early 2022 launch date for the OnePlus 10. Per today's report, the flagship range is in a private testing phase. It's being tested in Europe and China apparently.
OnePlus 10 Pro to offer record-breaking charging speed and a fresh design
The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to flaunt a new Galaxy S21-inspired rear design and a flat Oppo Reno7 Pro-like display with slim bezels and a punch-hole cutout on the left. The display will reportedly measure in at 6.7-inches and it will support refresh rates up to 120Hz.
The rear camera setup is likely to offer a periscope lens with 5x zoom, which would be an upgrade over the OnePlus 9 Pro's 3.3x optical zoom.
According to a recent leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro may offer 125W wired charging for its rumored 5,000mAh battery. Other details are still a mystery but the supposed specs that have surfaced so far suggest that the OnePlus 10 will be a decent upgrade over its predecessor and may become one of the best handsets of 2022.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus 10 leaks (4 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-