Cool Amazon deal makes the OG Pixel Watch a gem waiting to be snatched up
Still haven’t got the chance to complete your Google Pixel ecosystem with a new timepiece? We might just be able to help you out. Amazon is having a great deal on the OG Pixel Watch, again offering the Wi-Fi version for just under $200.
Right off the bat, we should note that since this is the first-ever Pixel wearable, it’s obviously seen plenty of discounts before, many of which have landed it at the price we see right now. Still, a deal is a deal, in our opinion, so if you’d like to get the most bang for your buck, we advise you to pull the trigger on this 43% markdown while you still can.
Granted, it might not have a stellar battery life like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but it still keeps you safe with its advanced Emergency SOS features, which include fall detection. Plus, the Pixel Watch’s battery life shouldn’t really be a disappointment since few other conventional timepieces can match what Samsung’s wearable puts to the table on the battery front.
Ultimately, here are our two cents: it may not be the latest and most impressive Google wearable, but the Pixel Watch is still a fantastic premium smartwatch. Also, it’s undoubtedly much more attractive at 43% off its price tag. Then again, just like everything else, this Amazon deal probably has an expiration date, so we suggest you act before it goes poof.
Featuring a premium, sleek design, a plethora of useful sensors, including one that measures your heart rate every second, Fitbit’s industry-leading fitness tracking, and more, the smartwatch might be the first-ever attempt at wearable technology by Google, but it surely is a good one!
Another cool thing about this bad boy is that it supports Google Assistant. Combined with the ECG and blood oxygen tracker and step-by-step navigation, this puppy has almost everything you could be looking for in a high-end smartwatch.
