Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Cool Amazon deal makes the OG Pixel Watch a gem waiting to be snatched up

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Cool Amazon deal makes the OG Pixel Watch a gem waiting to be snatched up
Still haven’t got the chance to complete your Google Pixel ecosystem with a new timepiece? We might just be able to help you out. Amazon is having a great deal on the OG Pixel Watch, again offering the Wi-Fi version for just under $200.

Right off the bat, we should note that since this is the first-ever Pixel wearable, it’s obviously seen plenty of discounts before, many of which have landed it at the price we see right now. Still, a deal is a deal, in our opinion, so if you’d like to get the most bang for your buck, we advise you to pull the trigger on this 43% markdown while you still can.

Pixel Watch: 43% off at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch is again available on Amazon at 43% off its MSRP of $349.99. This is the Wi-Fi-only version of the timepiece. The wearable has a heart rate sensor, ECG and blood oxygen tracker, and sleep tracker, and offers advanced fitness tracking provided by Fitbit. Get it now and save 43%.
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon


Featuring a premium, sleek design, a plethora of useful sensors, including one that measures your heart rate every second, Fitbit’s industry-leading fitness tracking, and more, the smartwatch might be the first-ever attempt at wearable technology by Google, but it surely is a good one!

Granted, it might not have a stellar battery life like the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, but it still keeps you safe with its advanced Emergency SOS features, which include fall detection. Plus, the Pixel Watch’s battery life shouldn’t really be a disappointment since few other conventional timepieces can match what Samsung’s wearable puts to the table on the battery front.

Another cool thing about this bad boy is that it supports Google Assistant. Combined with the ECG and blood oxygen tracker and step-by-step navigation, this puppy has almost everything you could be looking for in a high-end smartwatch.

Ultimately, here are our two cents: it may not be the latest and most impressive Google wearable, but the Pixel Watch is still a fantastic premium smartwatch. Also, it’s undoubtedly much more attractive at 43% off its price tag. Then again, just like everything else, this Amazon deal probably has an expiration date, so we suggest you act before it goes poof.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless