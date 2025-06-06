Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Nothing Phone (3): 5 big changes Nothing may introduce in July

Nothing's first flagship is set to launch on July 1, 2025, ready to battle with the best in the flagship arena.

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be the company's first flagship. The phone is coming on July 1. So far, Nothing presented us with devices for the mid-range market. Nevertheless, its phones are unique, recognizable, and still reliable. Now, Carl Pei's company's first flagship phone may turn out to be a flagship killer. Will it? We'll know quite soon. 

Here's what to expect from Nothing's first flagship phone. 

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset


Reputable outlet SmartPrix recently revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 may come with a Snapdragon chip at least as powerful as the Dimensity 9400e. This is not the mightiest chip but it's among the flagship-grade ones. Leaks hint at either the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or even the Snapdragon 8 Elite may power this phone. 

Bigger Battery 


The Nothing Phone (3) is tipped to feature a larger battery that could exceed 5,000mAh. The exact mAh battery size has not leaked. Nevertheless, the expected bigger battery would be an upgrade over the Nothing Phone (2), which sported a 4,700mAh battery and came with 45W and 15W wireless charging. 

Android 15 out of the box with Nothing OS 3.0 


The Nothing Phone (3) is said to come with Android 15 and Nothing OS 3.0. There will likely be plenty of new AI features, including Nothing's new Essential Space which was unveiled not too long ago with the Nothing Phone (3a) Pro. 

Essential Space is basically an AI hub that you can use to store screenshots, notes, and what have you, and is accessible with a specific key on the (3a) Pro. It's likely Nothing will have this AI prowess on its flagship as well. 

12GB RAM standard


Leaks and rumors indicate the Nothing Phone (3) will come with 12GB of RAM as a standard. One rumored option is the 12GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage, while another, beefier option is said to come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Sporting more RAM is likely due to the growing demands from Artificial Intelligence, and also Nothing's aim at producing a real 'flagship' this time around. 

Glyph replacement 


Judging by the teaser Nothing shared about the announcement of the device, the Nothing Phone (3) may not come with the now recognizable Glyph interface. The teaser suggests an LED-matrix-style animation which may replace the Glyph on the back. This would make for a more functional design. 

Together with the top-notch flagship specs the phone is said to sport, it would signify Nothing changing its focus from pure aesthetics to user experience and build quality. 
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
