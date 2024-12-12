CMF Phone 1 gets its first Android 15 beta build, here are all the changes
Nothing’s CMF sub-brand might not be as popular as the Chinese handset maker, but that’s because it’s been on the market for a little bit over a year. What’s really interesting about CMF is that the brand doesn’t necessarily focuses on phones like Nothing, but rather on affordable accessories like power banks and earphones.
The fact that CMF only launched a single phone and it’s quite popular among customers are reasons enough to try and upgrade the CMF Phone 1 to Android 15 as quickly as possible.
However, if you don’t mind installing beta software on your phone, you’ll be happy to know that the first Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for CMF Phone 1 is now available for download.
Before installing this open beta build, it’s important to mention that there are currently no rollback builds available for CMF Phone 1, which means that you’ll not be able to return to stable builds.
Shared Widgets
Lock screen
Smart Drawer
Quick Settings
Camera improvements
Enhanced pop-up view
Other improvements
The only phone under the CMF brand proved to be very popular at launch. Nothing revealed at the time that CMF Phone 1 made record-breaking sales of 100,000 units in just 3 hours, which is an amazing number for a company’s first product.
The fact that CMF only launched a single phone and it’s quite popular among customers are reasons enough to try and upgrade the CMF Phone 1 to Android 15 as quickly as possible.
While we would’ve loved to be able to report that CMF Phone 1 users can now update their phones to Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15, the truth is Nothing isn’t ready to roll out the update yet.
However, if you don’t mind installing beta software on your phone, you’ll be happy to know that the first Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for CMF Phone 1 is now available for download.
Before installing this open beta build, it’s important to mention that there are currently no rollback builds available for CMF Phone 1, which means that you’ll not be able to return to stable builds.
Although CMF says that it might release a rollback package at a later date, you’ll be joining the beta program at your own risk for the time being. That said, here are some of the most important changes included in this first Nothing OS 3.0 based on Android 15 Open Beta build:
Shared Widgets
- Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.
Lock screen
- New lock screen customization page. Access by long pressing the lock screen or via the Customization page.
- Upgraded clock faces. Choose your favorite style.
- Expanded widget space, allowing you to place more widgets on your lock screen.
Smart Drawer
- Added AI-powered Smart Drawer feature to automatically categorize your apps into folders. For better organization and easy access.
- For ultimate convenience, you can pin your favorite apps to the top of the app drawer. No scrolling required.
Quick Settings
- Reconsidered Quick Settings design with an optimized editing experience.
- Enhanced widget library design.
- Updated visuals in Settings including better Network & Internet and Bluetooth options.
Camera improvements
- Faster camera launch speed under the Camera Widget.
- Reduced HDR scene processing time.
- Smoothened user interface after countdown photos
- Improved zoom slider display.
Enhanced pop-up view
- Movable pop-up view for cleaner and more productive multi-tasking.
- Easily resize the pop-up view by dragging the bottom corners.
- Pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access.
- View information without leaving your current app. Simply swipe down on incoming notifications to enter the pop-up view. Enable via Settings > System > Pop-up view.
Other improvements
- AI-powered selection and prioritization of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a more efficient experience
- Added support for auto-archive function to automatically free up storage space without removing apps or data from your device.
- Partial screen sharing for more efficient and secure screen recording. Record just an app window rather than the entire screen.
- Updated setup wizard to version 3.0 for the smoothest introduction to Nothing OS.
- Enabled predictive back animations for apps that have opted in.
- New fingerprint animation with signature dot matrix styling.
- New charging animation with signature dot matrix styling.
According to Nothing, Shared Widgets are only supported by Nothing devices. Currently, only Photo Widgets (square) can be shared. Obviously, since this is a beta build, you might encounter some issues with these widgets.
In order to install this Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta, you must ensure you have installed Nothing OS 2.6 (build number Tetris-U2.6-241021-2030 / Tetris-U2.6-241125-2107). Once that’s done, download the APK file and install it from your downloads. Then, head to Settings / System / Update to Beta version (tap “Check for new version”).
In order to install this Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta, you must ensure you have installed Nothing OS 2.6 (build number Tetris-U2.6-241021-2030 / Tetris-U2.6-241125-2107). Once that’s done, download the APK file and install it from your downloads. Then, head to Settings / System / Update to Beta version (tap “Check for new version”).
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: