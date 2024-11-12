Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta for Phone (2a) rolling out now, here is what’s new

By
Android Software updates Nothing
Nothing Phone (2a)
Nothing hasn’t yet found the right formula for its take on Android 15, also known as Nothing OS 3.0, which is why the company continues to test new builds in an attempt to bring the update to its customers as quickly as possible.

After delivering the first Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta to the Phone (2) and Phone (2a), the handset maker is now rolling out a second open beta build. At the moment, this build is only available for the Nothing Phone (2a), but the Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 are expected to receive it too sometime in December.

That said, here are all the new features including in this beta version of Nothing OS 3.0 for the Phone (2a):

Shared Widgets
  • Use widgets to link up with friends and family. See another person’s widgets displayed on your home screen and interact with each other through reactions. A new way to stay connected.

Quick Settings improvements
  • Refined the animations in Quick Settings. Including swipe animations, Bluetooth tile transitions, and tile resizing.
  • Improved the user experience when interacting with the ring tile within the Quick Settings Widget.

Smart Drawer enhancements
  • Enhanced app categorization accuracy. New apps may take a short while to be properly categorized.
  • Introduced auto-sort. Allows your apps and folders to organize themselves based on your usage habits.

Camera enhancements
  • Improved stability when switching camera modes.
  • Upgraded HDR algorithm for better stability and enhanced photo quality.
  • Optimized Portrait Mode.
  • Enhanced brightness when using Ultra HDR Mode.

Visual and performance updates
  • AI-powered selection and prioritization of your frequently used apps, keeping them at your fingertips for a smoother and more efficient experience.
  • PUBG now supports a high refresh rate of 90 fps, for smoother gameplay.
  • Added an onboarding guide for first-time Pop-up view users.
  • Other general bug fixes and performance improvements.



The second Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta comes with a few known issues that will, hopefully, be addressed in future builds. One of these issues is related to Shared Widgets, which are only supported between Nothing devices at the moment.

On top of that, only Photo Widgets can be shared. Also, Nothing warns users that since Shared Widgets are still in beta, it’s likely that they’ll encounter some issues, so be sure to offer your feedback if you plan on installing this build.

Speaking of which, in order to install this Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 2, make sure that you have Nothing OS 3.0 with build number Pacman-V3.0-240923-2135 installed on your Phone (2a). Simply head to Settings / System / System updates and you should find the open beta update ready to be downloaded and installed.
Cosmin Vasile


