Nothing just made a move that fans have been waiting on

Phone (2). | Image credit – PhoneArena





Nothing’s Gallery app now has a built-in editor

Basic editing tools: Six crop and rotation options to get your framing right.

Six crop and rotation options to get your framing right. Color tuning: 12 adjustment sliders to fine-tune how your photos look.

12 adjustment sliders to fine-tune how your photos look. Filters: 10 filters designed by Nothing, with adjustable intensity (0–100).

10 filters designed by Nothing, with adjustable intensity (0–100). Video controls: Trim clips, adjust volume, and tweak slow-mo playback speed.













But it’s not just about speed. The app now brings a more unified and polished feel across Nothing’s UI, from motion effects to typography. Even features like Image Cutout are now powered by the Dot Engine, which brings a unique feel when you long-press on a subject in your photo. There’s also AI-based photo categorization. But it’s not just about speed. The app now brings a more unified and polished feel across Nothing’s UI, from motion effects to typography. Even features like Image Cutout are now powered by the Dot Engine, which brings a unique feel when you long-press on a subject in your photo. There’s also AI-based photo categorization.









Nothing’s promising pro-level control over image quality, too. You can fine-tune things like white balance, contrast and tone curve at full resolution, with almost no quality loss or compression. There’s even haptic feedback baked into every tool, giving you a more precise, tactile editing experience.



Oh, and a bonus for HDR fans: Nothing’s Ultra XDR support now keeps HDR data intact using gain maps embedded in JPEGs – something most third-party apps can’t manage. In theory, what you see should match exactly what your camera captured... though, of course, we’ll have to test that ourselves to be sure.



The contrast is not right? You can finally fine-tune it. | Image credit – Nothing



Finally, editing is done entirely on-device, which is a big deal for those who care about privacy and quality.



Privacy? Actually taken seriously here

This app doesn’t push you to the cloud. No forced logins, no syncing across devices, no subscriptions. Your photos stay on your phone – end of story. That is what Nothing says, at least.



And that alone makes it stand out. Google Photos, for example, is powerful and convenient and its on-device/cloud hybrid editing is impressive. But once you edit something, it usually ends up synced to your Google account.



That can be fine for most people and



The kind of software focus Nothing needed to deliver

It’s great to finally see Nothing give its software the type of attention it’s been promising for a while. After all, it’s something fans have been asking for since the start and



Carl Pei says even more features are coming soon and if Nothing wants to be taken seriously in the premium phone space, this kind of polish is a must.



