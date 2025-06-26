Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Nothing just made a move that fans have been waiting on

Carl Pei’s team just gave Nothing’s Gallery app a serious upgrade.

0comments
Nothing Phone 2 with its unique Glyph Interface illuminated is standing upright.
Phone (2). | Image credit – PhoneArena

As the countdown to the Phone (3) begins, Nothing isn’t just hyping up the new hardware – it’s also making serious moves on the software side.

Nothing’s Gallery app now has a built-in editor


Remember when Nothing dropped its own Gallery app alongside Nothing OS 3.0 last year? Well, now it’s finally getting the editing tools it should’ve had from the start. Carl Pei shared the news in a series of posts and this update really does bring some important new tools that make the app feel a lot more complete.

At the core of the update is a full editor that lets you handle both photo and video tweaks right inside the app. No need for third-party tools anymore. Here’s what you’re getting:

  • Basic editing tools: Six crop and rotation options to get your framing right.
  • Color tuning: 12 adjustment sliders to fine-tune how your photos look.
  • Filters: 10 filters designed by Nothing, with adjustable intensity (0–100).
  • Video controls: Trim clips, adjust volume, and tweak slow-mo playback speed.


The app is designed to take advantage of Nothing’s own hardware and camera pipeline, so everything should feel snappy and smooth. The company even claims that moving from the camera to the Gallery app is now 20% faster, with image processing speeds improved by 25%.



But it’s not just about speed. The app now brings a more unified and polished feel across Nothing’s UI, from motion effects to typography. Even features like Image Cutout are now powered by the Dot Engine, which brings a unique feel when you long-press on a subject in your photo. There’s also AI-based photo categorization.

The looks is more unified. | Image credit – Nothing - Nothing just made a move that fans have been waiting on
The looks is more unified. | Image credit – Nothing


Nothing’s promising pro-level control over image quality, too. You can fine-tune things like white balance, contrast and tone curve at full resolution, with almost no quality loss or compression. There’s even haptic feedback baked into every tool, giving you a more precise, tactile editing experience.

Oh, and a bonus for HDR fans: Nothing’s Ultra XDR support now keeps HDR data intact using gain maps embedded in JPEGs – something most third-party apps can’t manage. In theory, what you see should match exactly what your camera captured... though, of course, we’ll have to test that ourselves to be sure.

Recommended Stories
The contrast is not right? You can finally fine-tune it. | Image credit – Nothing

Finally, editing is done entirely on-device, which is a big deal for those who care about privacy and quality.

Privacy? Actually taken seriously here


This app doesn’t push you to the cloud. No forced logins, no syncing across devices, no subscriptions. Your photos stay on your phone – end of story. That is what Nothing says, at least.

And that alone makes it stand out. Google Photos, for example, is powerful and convenient and its on-device/cloud hybrid editing is impressive. But once you edit something, it usually ends up synced to your Google account.

That can be fine for most people and Google does have some of the strongest security in the business – but if you’re the type who wants total control and local-only editing, Nothing’s approach might feel way more appealing.

Will Nothing’s new Gallery editor make you ditch third-party apps?

Vote View Result

The kind of software focus Nothing needed to deliver


It’s great to finally see Nothing give its software the type of attention it’s been promising for a while. After all, it’s something fans have been asking for since the start and was missing from every update so far.

Carl Pei says even more features are coming soon and if Nothing wants to be taken seriously in the premium phone space, this kind of polish is a must.

Especially with the Phone (3) expected to come in hot around the $800 mark. That’s serious iPhone and Galaxy phone money and if Nothing’s asking for flagship cash, the experience – software included – needs to match. The Phone (3) launches next week, so keep an eye out.

Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
