New Nothing OS update hits Phone (2), but skips the feature fans were waiting on

Security patch? Check. App locker tweaks? Check. That long-promised camera feature? Still missing.

A Nothing Phone (2) is shown next to a translucent octopus against a light background, promoting a software update.
After launching Nothing OS 3 late last year, Nothing is finally pushing out another update for Phone (2) users.

The update is coming to users as an over-the-air (OTA) release. As usual, the rollout is happening in stages, so if you haven’t seen it yet, hang tight – or manually check by following these steps:

  1. Go to Settings
  2. Choose System
  3. Then go to System Updates
  4. Once it is ready, the “Download and Install” option will show up.

So, what is new in this update? The headline feature is Privacy Space. You can now swipe right in the app drawer to jump into a secure area for your private apps and data. It also lets you set separate passwords for App Locker and Privacy Space, which is a solid win for privacy-focused users.

On the security side, this update also brings the May Android security patch, keeping things up to date under the hood.

The Nothing Gallery app is getting a makeover, too – now matching the brand’s minimalist, design-first vibe. And if you weren’t a fan of the face unlock vibration, you can now disable it using the new toggle in the touch feedback settings.

There are also general performance improvements like stronger cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity, better system stability and enhanced accessibility in the Status Bar and Notification Centre.


But not everything is here yet. A feature that many users were waiting for – Camera Presets – is still missing. It is something Nothing already promised and the delay has left some folks frustrated. However, the company says it is working on it and the feature is coming soon.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the upcoming Phone (3). Carl Pei has been hinting that this one’s going to be different – not just a sequel, but possibly Nothing’s first true flagship device.

Yep, the expected UK price is around £800 (likely around $800 in the US). That is a major jump from the £580/$600 launch price of the Phone (2), so it is clear Nothing is aiming higher.

Carl Pei has teased premium materials, major performance upgrades and a new level of software polish. While the transparent design is expected to stick around, it’ll be interesting to see what new twists Nothing introduces – especially at a price point that puts it directly up against phones from Apple and Samsung.

Whether Nothing can deliver a strong enough “wow” factor to justify the higher price is still up in the air. But one thing’s for sure – expectations are definitely rising.
