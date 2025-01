Ahead of Phone (3a) launch, Carl Pei celebrates Nothing's big wins

Phone (2a). | Image credit – PhoneArena

In 2024, Nothing successfully doubled sales and surpassed $1B in cumulative revenue, with over 7 million products sold. It’s great to see that we were also the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India - one of the most competitive yet largest markets in the world - achieving… pic.twitter.com/mdlIZ8yGRt

Carl Pei

Now, to get back to Nothing's success last year. You might be looking at Nothing's 577% YoY growth and thinking, "Wow, that's incredible!" But before we get too carried away, let's put it simply – a 577% YoY growth sounds huge, but it's a bit easier to pull off when you're starting from a smaller base.It's like a small, local coffee shop suddenly selling tons of cups because it was brand new and had a huge promotion. They might go from selling 10 cups a day to 100, but that doesn't mean they're as big as Starbucks, right? So, while a 577% increase sounds (and is) awesome, it's more about the starting point – small brands have more room to grow quickly compared to big players like Apple or Samsung