Ahead of Phone (3a) launch, Carl Pei celebrates Nothing's big wins

Nothing
A person holding Nothing Phone (2a) in their hands.
Phone (2a). | Image credit – PhoneArena

Nothing, the brainchild of OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is gearing up to unveil its next mid-range lineup, the Phone (3a), on March 4. Ahead of the launch, Pei has highlighted the company's achievements for 2024.

In 2024, Nothing managed to double its sales, crossing $1 billion in total revenue and selling over 7 million products. But that's not the only highlight – Nothing has also made significant strides in India, the world's second-largest market.


New research shows that Nothing was the fastest-growing brand of 2024 there, boasting an impressive 577% YoY growth, fueled by the Phone (2a) series and its CMF sub-brand. It's no surprise that Carl Pei and his team are hyped for the upcoming Phone (3a) release.

Speaking of which, rumors are swirling that this year's lineup will skip the Plus model and instead introduce a Phone (3a) Pro alongside the base Phone (3a). This will reportedly be Nothing's first device with three rear cameras, including a telephoto lens. Actually, a leaked hands-on image has already confirmed the presence of that third camera.

However, Nothing isn't just focused on the Phone (3a); the company has bigger plans for 2025, including its first flagship smartphone and a variety of audio gear in the works. To make this ambitious push a reality, Nothing is reportedly looking to raise $100 million.

On top of that, we can also look forward to fresh releases from its CMF sub-brand, which focuses on budget-friendly phones like the CMF Phone (1), offering solid value for the price.


Now, to get back to Nothing's success last year. You might be looking at Nothing's 577% YoY growth and thinking, "Wow, that's incredible!" But before we get too carried away, let's put it simply – a 577% YoY growth sounds huge, but it's a bit easier to pull off when you're starting from a smaller base.

It's like a small, local coffee shop suddenly selling tons of cups because it was brand new and had a huge promotion. They might go from selling 10 cups a day to 100, but that doesn't mean they're as big as Starbucks, right? So, while a 577% increase sounds (and is) awesome, it's more about the starting point – small brands have more room to grow quickly compared to big players like Apple or Samsung.
