Nothing finally teases one of this year’s most anticipated mid-range phones
A pair of cryptic emoji posts has fans buzzing about the imminent launch of the Nothing Phone (3)
Nothing has broken its year-long silence by posting two simple emoji on X: a smartphone and the number three. The timing lines up with earlier promises from CEO Carl Pei that the Nothing Phone (3) is coming to the U.S. This is the strongest signal yet that the company is finally ready to ship its long-delayed flagship.
Pei argued that smartphone interfaces had barely changed in a decade. Nothing wanted AI features that adapt on the fly, rather than shipping another iterative upgrade. By skipping a full launch cycle, the company tested those ideas on more affordable hardware before moving them upriver. Judging by the flood of replies under each teaser, fans seem ready to see the result.
• 6.5-inch OLED with 120 Hz refresh
• Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 likely, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 still possible
• 50 MP main rear camera with optical stabilization plus an ultrawide
• 4,700 mAh battery, 45 W wired, 15 W wireless, reverse wired charging
• Essential Key button, full Glyph light interface, Android 15 with Nothing OS 2.0
• Expected opening price near 600 dollars
The last flagship earned praise for its transparent back and clean Android skin, yet its imaging and chipset trailed true top-tier phones. If Nothing pairs the Glyph lights with a faster Snapdragon and sharper camera processing, it could move from cult favorite to a real challenger in the mid-premium bracket. The company has set high expectations. Those two emoji have now started a countdown that fans and rivals alike will be watching closely.
The posts appeared one week after Pei told fans the phone is definitely on the way. They follow last year’s decision to hold the Phone (3) so the team could pour resources into on-device artificial intelligence. Since then, the budget Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro have introduced the Essential Key and Essential Space hub, both expected to land on the higher-end model.
Nothing teased the upcoming Phone (3) with a couple of emojis. | Image credit — Nothing on X
Rumored specs at a glanceLeaked database listings and supply chain rumors outline a handset that tries to balance style, speed, and price. Here's a quick look at the rumored specs:
Tough rivals are lining upA summer reveal would place the Phone (3) against Google’s Pixel 9 family and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. Both are expected to double down on AI-guided photography and context-aware software. Nothing’s standout design may help it hold attention, but buyers will still compare raw camera results and sustained performance.
The last flagship earned praise for its transparent back and clean Android skin, yet its imaging and chipset trailed true top-tier phones. If Nothing pairs the Glyph lights with a faster Snapdragon and sharper camera processing, it could move from cult favorite to a real challenger in the mid-premium bracket. The company has set high expectations. Those two emoji have now started a countdown that fans and rivals alike will be watching closely.
