Nothing finally teases one of this year’s most anticipated mid-range phones

A pair of cryptic emoji posts has fans buzzing about the imminent launch of the Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing
Nothing Phone rear view showing illuminated Glyph LED design against a blurred indoor backdrop
Nothing has broken its year-long silence by posting two simple emoji on X: a smartphone and the number three. The timing lines up with earlier promises from CEO Carl Pei that the Nothing Phone (3) is coming to the U.S. This is the strongest signal yet that the company is finally ready to ship its long-delayed flagship.

The posts appeared one week after Pei told fans the phone is definitely on the way. They follow last year’s decision to hold the Phone (3) so the team could pour resources into on-device artificial intelligence. Since then, the budget Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro have introduced the Essential Key and Essential Space hub, both expected to land on the higher-end model.

Screenshots of Nothing’s teaser posts on X
Nothing teased the upcoming Phone (3) with a couple of emojis. | Image credit — Nothing on X


Pei argued that smartphone interfaces had barely changed in a decade. Nothing wanted AI features that adapt on the fly, rather than shipping another iterative upgrade. By skipping a full launch cycle, the company tested those ideas on more affordable hardware before moving them upriver. Judging by the flood of replies under each teaser, fans seem ready to see the result.

Rumored specs at a glance

Leaked database listings and supply chain rumors outline a handset that tries to balance style, speed, and price. Here's a quick look at the rumored specs:

• 6.5-inch OLED with 120 Hz refresh
• Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 likely, Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 still possible
• 50 MP main rear camera with optical stabilization plus an ultrawide
• 4,700 mAh battery, 45 W wired, 15 W wireless, reverse wired charging
• Essential Key button, full Glyph light interface, Android 15 with Nothing OS 2.0
• Expected opening price near 600 dollars

Tough rivals are lining up

A summer reveal would place the Phone (3) against Google’s Pixel 9 family and Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. Both are expected to double down on AI-guided photography and context-aware software. Nothing’s standout design may help it hold attention, but buyers will still compare raw camera results and sustained performance.

The last flagship earned praise for its transparent back and clean Android skin, yet its imaging and chipset trailed true top-tier phones. If Nothing pairs the Glyph lights with a faster Snapdragon and sharper camera processing, it could move from cult favorite to a real challenger in the mid-premium bracket. The company has set high expectations. Those two emoji have now started a countdown that fans and rivals alike will be watching closely.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
