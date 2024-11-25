Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Grab the budget-friendly Nothing Ear (a) at their best price with Prime this Black Friday

A close-up of a palm holding the Nothing Ear (a) in Yellow against a vivid blue background.
Looking for super-affordable earbuds at this year's Black Friday? You see, there are many Black Friday deals on headphones in the sub-$100 range this year. The Nothing Ear (a) are among them. These buddies rarely go on sale, yet they're now available at their lowest price ever on Amazon, offered for 29% off. Keep in mind that you'll need Prime membership to take advantage of the discount.

The Nothing Ear (a) are 29% off for Black Friday!

Amazon is making headlines with a Prime-exclusive bargain on the Nothing Ear (a)! This Black Friday, the budget-friendly ANC earbuds sell for 29% off their usual price, allowing you to get them at their best price ever. Once again, the sale is only available for Prime members. Get yours in Black and save on Amazon before it's too late.
$28 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


With their ~$100 regular asking price, the noise cancelling in-ear headphones obviously can't give the AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money. However, they're one of the best options in the $70 range right now, offering sleek, lightweight design and useful squeeze controls.

The Nothing Ear (1) successors have better audio quality than the first-gen model. The soundstage isn't quite as wide as you might want to hear, and the bass may be a bit too much for some users. Nevertheless, they're a good option for casual listening, plus you can always dial down the bass via the EQ.

Similarly to the Nothing Ear (2), the Ear (a) don't have the best noise cancellation. You get decent ANC in most everyday settings, but the noise cancellation may occasionally stop unexpectedly if you're moving in very dynamic environments. Once again: for their current asking price, these fellas deliver respectable ANC, but you'd have to extend your budget if you want something top-of-the-line.

With these affordable wireless earbuds, you can indulge in your favorite music for up to 10 hours without ANC. For even longer listening sessions, you can store them in the charging case to get a total of 42.5 hours of music.

At the end of the day, the Nothing Ear (a) might not be the best earbuds on the market. But their extra-affordable price, decent audio and long battery life make them a no-miss for users on a budget. If you think they're right for you, go ahead and buy a pair at 29% off on Amazon. And remember—Black Friday won't be here forever, so you don't have much time to act.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

