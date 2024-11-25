Grab the budget-friendly Nothing Ear (a) at their best price with Prime this Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for super-affordable earbuds at this year's Black Friday? You see, there are many Black Friday deals on headphones in the sub-$100 range this year. The Nothing Ear (a) are among them. These buddies rarely go on sale, yet they're now available at their lowest price ever on Amazon, offered for 29% off. Keep in mind that you'll need Prime membership to take advantage of the discount.
The Nothing Ear (1) successors have better audio quality than the first-gen model. The soundstage isn't quite as wide as you might want to hear, and the bass may be a bit too much for some users. Nevertheless, they're a good option for casual listening, plus you can always dial down the bass via the EQ.
With these affordable wireless earbuds, you can indulge in your favorite music for up to 10 hours without ANC. For even longer listening sessions, you can store them in the charging case to get a total of 42.5 hours of music.
With their ~$100 regular asking price, the noise cancelling in-ear headphones obviously can't give the AirPods Pro 2 a run for their money. However, they're one of the best options in the $70 range right now, offering sleek, lightweight design and useful squeeze controls.
The Nothing Ear (1) successors have better audio quality than the first-gen model. The soundstage isn't quite as wide as you might want to hear, and the bass may be a bit too much for some users. Nevertheless, they're a good option for casual listening, plus you can always dial down the bass via the EQ.
Similarly to the Nothing Ear (2), the Ear (a) don't have the best noise cancellation. You get decent ANC in most everyday settings, but the noise cancellation may occasionally stop unexpectedly if you're moving in very dynamic environments. Once again: for their current asking price, these fellas deliver respectable ANC, but you'd have to extend your budget if you want something top-of-the-line.
With these affordable wireless earbuds, you can indulge in your favorite music for up to 10 hours without ANC. For even longer listening sessions, you can store them in the charging case to get a total of 42.5 hours of music.
At the end of the day, the Nothing Ear (a) might not be the best earbuds on the market. But their extra-affordable price, decent audio and long battery life make them a no-miss for users on a budget. If you think they're right for you, go ahead and buy a pair at 29% off on Amazon. And remember—Black Friday won't be here forever, so you don't have much time to act.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: