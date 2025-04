Nothing's CMF teases what makes the Phone (2) Pro... well, Pro

CMF Phone (1). | Image credit – PhoneArena

While the Dimensity 7300 isn't a powerhouse, it offers a solid experience for everyday use without the usual hiccups that come with other budget phones . And with a slightly more powerful Pro version, the Phone (2) Pro could have the edge over its budget competitors.

For example, the Exynos 1380 in the Galaxy A26 5G, Phone (2) Pro's potential rival in the sub-$300 category, doesn't outperform the regular Dimensity 7300. So, the Phone (2) Pro could very well have a performance advantage, though we'll have to test it once the device is officially out.

Now, aside from the chipset, we already do have a pretty good idea of what else to expect from the upcoming phone. Rumors point to a single rear camera, with some speculating an additional 8 MP ultrawide sensor. However, CMF's teasers only hint at a single (potentially upgraded) lens, so that is likely what we will see.Also, the customizable design of the Phone (1) is expected to return. This means that the removable back panel is coming back, allowing users to swap the back for different styles.And while the phone is likely to have a plastic build, the Pro version could include materials like frosted glass or matte plastic for a more premium feel without raising the price too much.Spec-wise, leaks suggest a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery at a price that should hover around $200, like the current model.