Nothing's CMF teases what makes the Phone (2) Pro... well, Pro
Up Next:
CMF Phone (1). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Nothing has been known for dropping teasers and its subbrand CMF is following the same playbook. Not too long ago, CMF teased the upcoming launch of four new products on April 28, including the Phone (2) Pro. Now, the company has given us a sneak peek into what is inside and it may not be the most thrilling update.
The Phone (2) Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which may explain the "Pro" in the phone's name. This chip is an upgraded version of the one found in the Phone (1), which debuted last year with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300.
Powerful from the core.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 16, 2025
CMF Phone 2 Pro. pic.twitter.com/kTSfOe9QyM
While the Dimensity 7300 isn't a powerhouse, it offers a solid experience for everyday use without the usual hiccups that come with other budget phones. And with a slightly more powerful Pro version, the Phone (2) Pro could have the edge over its budget competitors.
Now, aside from the chipset, we already do have a pretty good idea of what else to expect from the upcoming phone. Rumors point to a single rear camera, with some speculating an additional 8 MP ultrawide sensor. However, CMF's teasers only hint at a single (potentially upgraded) lens, so that is likely what we will see.
Also, the customizable design of the Phone (1) is expected to return. This means that the removable back panel is coming back, allowing users to swap the back for different styles.
And while the phone is likely to have a plastic build, the Pro version could include materials like frosted glass or matte plastic for a more premium feel without raising the price too much.
Spec-wise, leaks suggest a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery at a price that should hover around $200, like the current model.
Things that are NOT allowed: