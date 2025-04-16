Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Nothing's CMF teases what makes the Phone (2) Pro... well, Pro

Nothing
A photo of a light blue CMF by Nothing Phone (1) next to its retail box.
CMF Phone (1). | Image credit – PhoneArena

Nothing has been known for dropping teasers and its subbrand CMF is following the same playbook. Not too long ago, CMF teased the upcoming launch of four new products on April 28, including the Phone (2) Pro. Now, the company has given us a sneak peek into what is inside and it may not be the most thrilling update.

The Phone (2) Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset, which may explain the "Pro" in the phone's name. This chip is an upgraded version of the one found in the Phone (1), which debuted last year with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300.


While the Dimensity 7300 isn't a powerhouse, it offers a solid experience for everyday use without the usual hiccups that come with other budget phones. And with a slightly more powerful Pro version, the Phone (2) Pro could have the edge over its budget competitors.


For example, the Exynos 1380 in the Galaxy A26 5G, Phone (2) Pro's potential rival in the sub-$300 category, doesn't outperform the regular Dimensity 7300. So, the Phone (2) Pro could very well have a performance advantage, though we'll have to test it once the device is officially out.

Now, aside from the chipset, we already do have a pretty good idea of what else to expect from the upcoming phone. Rumors point to a single rear camera, with some speculating an additional 8 MP ultrawide sensor. However, CMF's teasers only hint at a single (potentially upgraded) lens, so that is likely what we will see.

Also, the customizable design of the Phone (1) is expected to return. This means that the removable back panel is coming back, allowing users to swap the back for different styles.

And while the phone is likely to have a plastic build, the Pro version could include materials like frosted glass or matte plastic for a more premium feel without raising the price too much.

Spec-wise, leaks suggest a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen and a 5,000mAh battery at a price that should hover around $200, like the current model.
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
