Nothing's CMF Phone (2) teaser suggests an upgraded camera system
It doesn't look like Nothing plans on slowing down in 2025. Just weeks after launching the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, the company has begun teasing its next product under its CMF sub-brand.
If the hints in said teaser are anything to go by, the CMF Phone (2) could be addressing the one weak spot of last year’s otherwise impressive budget handset – the camera.
Fixing the CMF Phone 1's biggest flaw
The teaser, posted to Nothing’s official community forums, shows a new pill-shaped camera island alongside the tagline “In search of the perfect shot.” That alone points to a photography-focused upgrade.
But the teaser image also appears to show a new sensor layout that corresponds a leaked image of what was supposedly the CMF Phone (2). On that image, the phone was shown to have three cameras.
This change would directly address one of the main criticisms we raised in our CMF Phone 1 review, which was the lack of a usable secondary camera (we are not counting the 2 MP depth sensor). Even the one camera it had at its disposal was not great when it came to low-light scenarios, although that's to be expected for this price range.
Other expected upgrades
If early leaks hold true, the CMF Phone (2) could feature a more balanced setup:
- 50 MP primary sensor
- 8 MP ultrawide
- 2 MP depth or macro
- 16 MP front-facing camera.
Other rumored specs include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. A configuration like this should deliver smooth performance and solid battery life for the price.
One of the CMF Phone 1’s most distinctive traits, though, was its modular back cover. Users could remove the rear panel and replace it with colorful alternatives or accessories like a kickstand — a quirky but charming touch in a price range that's not known for much innovation.
There’s every reason to believe CMF will continue this tradition with the CMF Phone (2), especially since the teaser hints at the return of the brand’s signature orange colorway.
The CMF Phone (2)'s official launch is expected in the coming weeks, and we can't wait to see what Nothing's next budget phone has in store.
