Nothing's CMF Phone (2) teaser suggests an upgraded camera system

Other expected upgrades



If early leaks hold true, the CMF Phone (2) could feature a more balanced setup:

50 MP primary sensor

8 MP ultrawide

2 MP depth or macro

16 MP front-facing camera.



Other rumored specs include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display, a MediaTek’s Dimensity 7400 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. A configuration like this should deliver smooth performance and solid battery life for the price.







One of the CMF Phone 1’s most distinctive traits, though, was its modular back cover. Users could remove the rear panel and replace it with colorful alternatives or accessories like a kickstand — a quirky but charming touch in a price range that's not known for much innovation.





There’s every reason to believe CMF will continue this tradition with the CMF Phone (2), especially since the teaser hints at the return of the brand’s signature orange colorway.



The CMF Phone (2)'s official launch is expected in the coming weeks, and we can't wait to see what Nothing's next budget phone has in store.