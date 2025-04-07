The date is set! Nothing's subbrand readies its next attack on the low-cost market with four new devices

One thing that looks to be sticking around is the phone's customizable design. The latest teaser shows a screw near the frame – just like on the CMF Phone (1) – which likely means the removable back panel is making a return. That feature lets users swap out the back for different styles, which adds a nice touch of personality.The build seems to lean toward plastic again, but the Pro version might level things up a bit with materials like frosted glass or a matte plastic finish to add a bit more polish while keeping the price low.

A new finish. Textured, tactile, different.



More to come. pic.twitter.com/urfDleDieH — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 5, 2025

Recommended Stories

Spec-wise, leaks suggest a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. That combo should bring solid performance and reliable battery life at a price that hopefully stays around the $200 mark, like the current model.As for the new earbuds, based on their naming, they will probably slot in under the CMF Buds Pro (2), which launched earlier this year. With the Pro version priced around $70, we are expecting the new buds to be a bit cheaper, but we will know for sure in a few weeks.Overall, if you are after a budget-friendly phone with personality and decent specs, CMF's new phone could be right up your alley. The first Phone (1) was a solid pick for under $200 and this one seems to be following in the same footsteps.