The date is set! Nothing's subbrand readies its next attack on the low-cost market with four new devices

CMF Phone (1). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Nothing has a knack for dropping teasers and it has shown that plenty of times before, like with the recent launch of the Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. Its subbrand, CMF, is sticking to the same playbook. Just recently, the CMF Phone (2) Pro teaser hinted at an upgraded camera system and while we don't have all the details on what is new yet, we don't have to wait long, because the launch date is set.
CMF is unveiling the Phone (2) Pro and three new earbuds – CMF Buds (2), Buds (2a) and Buds (2) Plus – on April 28. The phone is expected to replace the CMF Phone (1), which played a big role in helping Nothing become one of the fastest-growing companies last year.
New wonderful things.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 7, 2025
Featuring CMF Phone 2 Pro, alongside a trio of buds – Buds 2, Buds 2a or Buds 2 Plus.
28 April, 2:00 BST. pic.twitter.com/1CIlMae2um
Right now, specifics on the upcoming devices are sparse, but you can bet we will see more teasers in the days leading up to the event. So far, signs point to a single rear camera, although some rumors are tossing in the possibility of an 8 MP ultrawide, too. Still, the company keeps teasing just one (possibly upgraded) lens, so that is probably what we are getting.
In search of the perfect shot.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 3, 2025
Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/tEbBVUB6UX
One thing that looks to be sticking around is the phone's customizable design. The latest teaser shows a screw near the frame – just like on the CMF Phone (1) – which likely means the removable back panel is making a return. That feature lets users swap out the back for different styles, which adds a nice touch of personality.
The build seems to lean toward plastic again, but the Pro version might level things up a bit with materials like frosted glass or a matte plastic finish to add a bit more polish while keeping the price low.
A new finish. Textured, tactile, different.— CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 5, 2025
More to come. pic.twitter.com/urfDleDieH
Spec-wise, leaks suggest a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip and a 5,000mAh battery. That combo should bring solid performance and reliable battery life at a price that hopefully stays around the $200 mark, like the current model.
Overall, if you are after a budget-friendly phone with personality and decent specs, CMF's new phone could be right up your alley. The first Phone (1) was a solid pick for under $200 and this one seems to be following in the same footsteps.
Definitely worth a look if you are weighing it against devices like the Galaxy A16 5G or the Moto G Power (2025), both of which currently find their spots in our best budget and affordable phones list.
