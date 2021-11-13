Update adds eSIM capabilities to the Verizon Galaxy Note 20 5G series





Thanks to the latest update sent to the phones (which includes the October security patch), the Galaxy Note 20 line joins the iPhone and the Pixels as the only phones offered by Verizon that use eSIM. Verizon also offers Samsung's Galaxy Book Go 5G, a Windows 10 laptop that also features an eSIM. Instead of switching carriers by swapping out a physical SIM card, with eSIM, you can activate your phone on another carrier by making a simple phone call.

Dual SIM Dual Standby has arrived for the Verizon Galaxy Note 20 series







Combined with the physical SIM card already used on the 2020 Note models, the phones will offer dual SIM capabilities on Verizon. With dual SIM you can have one line for business and a second line for personal calls. You can also have separate voice and data plans, and when you travel to another country or region, you can add a local plan to prevent roaming charges.





The Galaxy Note 20 series will support Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS). This means that once you take a call on one of the two lines, the other is inactive until you hang up the call. On the other hand, Dual SIM Dual Active allows both lines to work at the same time which means juggling two calls simultaneously. It also could lead to an embarrassing situation if your wife and your boss call at the same time and you get confused and vow your undying love to your boss.





If you have one of last year's Galaxy Note 20 models and Verizon is your wireless provider, keep an eye peeled for the update which carries a build number of RP1A.200720.012.N981USQU2DUJ6. To update your phone go to Settings > Software update and tap on Download and install.







You might recall that over two years ago, Verizon, AT&T , and the wireless industry's GSMA trade organization were involved in a Justice Department investigation. The trio was accused of collusion over a wireless standard that they had developed to block mobile device users from changing carriers even if they had eSIM activated on their phones. Eventually, the DOJ ended the probe after taking no action when the GSMA introduced new standards designed to prevent the carriers from blocking customers who want to switch wireless providers.

As of now, it appears that the Galaxy Note series is finished







Last year's Galaxy Note 20 lineup might be the last of the Galaxy Note series. The large-screened handsets debuted in October 2011 with the original generation model sporting a 5.3 -inch display. It was the first smartphone to take us over the 5-inch mark and its 2500mAh battery was, at the time, the largest capacity found inside a smartphone.





Of course, the Galaxy Note models were also known for carrying the S Pen, a digital writing instrument that became more and more useful over the years. Samsung seems to have replaced the line with its Galaxy Z foldables which include the Fold and the Flip. And there is some consideration being given to the idea that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be something of a Galaxy Note replacement including support and housing for the S Pen.



