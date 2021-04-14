T-Mobile's latest update enables eSIM on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Androidsage T-Mobile is now rolling out the March 2021 security update to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and it brings the eSIM capability to the phone (via).



eSIM, or Embedded SIM, is a relatively new standard that allows greater flexibility in managing your carrier plans. Devices that support eSIM let you change your service provider or plan through software, and also allow you to have two or more phone numbers on the same handset.



Galaxy Note 20 Ultra eSIM USA



Google's Google's Pixel smartphones have had eSIMS since 2017, and Apple's iPhones since 2018.



Thus, it's great news that eSIM support has finally come to the T-Mobile Note 20 Ultra and it's likely that support will be expanded to more compatible devices in the future.











Other than the March security patch and eSIM support, the new update also brings "additional updates and improvements," per the changelog





You can check for the update by going to Settings, and then navigating to Software update and Download updates manually.