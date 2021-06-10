Nokia C20 Plus full specs revealed ahead of official announcement

Nokia C20 Plus is one of those upcoming smartphones that made headlines a few times in the past, but if you're not familiar with the name, let's just say that this is an entry-level smartphone that will be introduced in China no later than tomorrow.
However, it looks like the folks at HMD Global have decided to spill the beans on the Nokia C20 Plus before the live event kicks off at 10 am (China Standard Time, GMT+8), so they've listed the phone on the Nokia website.
That means that we know just about everything there is to know about the upcoming smartphone, minus the price, which is certainly to be announced during the livestream. Since we've already reported about the Nokia C20 Plus in the past, let's highlight the fact that many of the specs leaked two weeks ago are accurate.
Nokia C20 Plus will be equipped with a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). Also, the phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display that features a teardrop notch with a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
On the back, there's a dual camera (8MP + 2MP) and a LED flash, but no fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by a huge 5,000 mAh battery and runs a tweaked version of Android 11 Go, which features larger than usual icons.
Nokia C20 Plus will be exclusively available in China, but an international version might be introduced later on. We'll update the news once we learn more about pricing and availability.