Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 finally getting Android 14 updates
Nokia X10 | Image credit: HMDIn a surprising turn of events, HMD has decided to give Nokia X10 and X20 users what they have been waiting for: Android 14. After releasing Android 14 for the Nokia XR20 last week, we thought HMD completely forgot that the X10 and X20 exist.
Granted, the Nokia X10 was released three years ago, so it shouldn’t normally get another upgrade since the phone has already received the two Android OS updates HMD promised. The same goes for the Nokia X20, which launched on the market around the same time and already got its two Android OS updates that HMD promised to provide.
Thankfully, the Finnish company seems to have listened to the feedback from fans and decided that these two quite popular Nokia smartphones deserve one more Android OS update.
According to a new report, the Android 14 update for Nokia X10 and X20 is now rolling out in the Middle Eastern countries. Still, that’s a clear sign that both phones are going to get the new upgrade in the coming weeks, so even if you don’t live in the Middle East, you should be getting Android 14 very soon.
Nokia X20's Android 14 changelog | Screenshot credit: Techmesto
Keep in mind that the update weighs in a 2.77 GB, so make sure that you have enough free storage before attempting to download and install it. HMD recommends users to take advantage of Wi-Fi wherever possible in order to download the update. It’s also important to mention that Android 14 for the X10 and X20 doesn’t come with the latest security patch.
Instead, HMD has decided to include the August 2024 security update, just like the company did with the Nokia XR20 last week. Normally, this wouldn’t be a problem but considering that Nokia and HMD have already parted ways, it’s unclear for how long these older phones will continue to receive security updates.
