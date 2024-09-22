Nokia XR20 finally gets updated to Android 14

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Nokia, or rather HMD, hasn’t done a particularly excellent job at updating its phones to Android 14, as many other handset makers did in the last several months.

Apart from offering less than three years of Android OS updates for some devices (I pity you Nokia X10 users), HMD seems to have forgotten some of the promises it made regarding older phones like Nokia X20 and Nokia XR20.

Introduced a few months apart three years ago, Nokia X20 and XR20 were supposed to receive three years of Android OS updates, which would make Android 14 the last major software upgrade they receive.

We’re just a few weeks away from the release of Android 15, and just one of those devices got the update. NokiaMob reports that HMD is now rolling out the long-overdue Android 14 update to the Nokia XR20.

Since this seems to be an incremental rollout, it will not be available for everyone right away. To add to the disappointment, the update includes the August 2024 security patch, so it’s not even the latest released by Google.

In any case, if you’re one of the lucky Nokia XR20 owners who got the update, you can expect to get a more refined user interface, better overall performance with faster app launches and improved multitasking capabilities, as well as some advanced privacy settings that allow users more control over their data and app permissions.

Nokia XR20 who haven’t been notified about the update yet should head to Settings / System / System Update / Check for updates and tap that Download and install button in case the update shows up.

Be patient if the update is not available for you since these rollouts take some time to propagate. As mentioned earlier, this is the last major Android OS update HMD promised to provide to Nokia XR20 users, so if you’re interested in Android 15, you’ll have to switch to a newer device.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

