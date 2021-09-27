Notification Center

Nokia Android Tablets

Cryptic teaser sets Nokia tablet launch for October 6 with 'everything you'd expect'

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Cryptic teaser sets Nokia tablet launch for October 6 with 'everything you'd expect'
HMD Global took us all by surprise with last week's official announcement of the ultra-affordable Nokia G50 5G smartphone, but not because the mid-range Android handset itself came out of the blue.

Instead, we fully expected the jumbo-sized 6.8-incher to be one of the protagonists of the brand's October 6 product launch event, which was confirmed just a couple of days before the G50 broke cover. That leaves us with the first Nokia tablet in ages as the main (and possibly only) candidate for a formal debut next week, and just in case you had doubts over the so-called T20, HMD is today leaving absolutely no room for interpretation.

"Everything you'd expect from a Nokia phone" will be offered in an unnamed tablet after October 6, according to the global Nokia brand licensee's official Mobile Twitter account. While Nokia Mobile doesn't go into any detail about exactly what... that means, we can definitely make some educated guesses.

Specifically, the Nokia T20 is likely to shine in terms of durability and battery life, at least in its particular price bracket. While we wouldn't go so far as to predict its presence among the best budget tablets at the end of the year... yet, the rumored specs and features certainly sound promising for a device destined to start at under $250 stateside.

Of course, that is if the slate is indeed set to come to the US, which is by no means guaranteed at the moment. Said rumored spec sheet could include everything from a decent 4GB RAM count to 64 gigs of internal storage space in an entry-level configuration, as well as a large 10.4-inch or so display, two rear-facing cameras, and even optional 4G LTE connectivity (at an extra charge).

From HMD's cryptic teaser image today, all we can tell is the T20 will come with a slender figure and... share some kind of family resemblance with the Nokia 3310 (2017) dumb phone?! It's probably wise just to wait a little longer before jumping to many other conclusions, and keep in mind that nothing (not even the name of the upcoming tablet) is etched in stone right now.

