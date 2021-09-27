Cryptic teaser sets Nokia tablet launch for October 6 with 'everything you'd expect'0
Instead, we fully expected the jumbo-sized 6.8-incher to be one of the protagonists of the brand's October 6 product launch event, which was confirmed just a couple of days before the G50 broke cover. That leaves us with the first Nokia tablet in ages as the main (and possibly only) candidate for a formal debut next week, and just in case you had doubts over the so-called T20, HMD is today leaving absolutely no room for interpretation.
Specifically, the Nokia T20 is likely to shine in terms of durability and battery life, at least in its particular price bracket. While we wouldn't go so far as to predict its presence among the best budget tablets at the end of the year... yet, the rumored specs and features certainly sound promising for a device destined to start at under $250 stateside.
From HMD's cryptic teaser image today, all we can tell is the T20 will come with a slender figure and... share some kind of family resemblance with the Nokia 3310 (2017) dumb phone?! It's probably wise just to wait a little longer before jumping to many other conclusions, and keep in mind that nothing (not even the name of the upcoming tablet) is etched in stone right now.