The big-battery Nokia G50 is one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the US

The big-battery Nokia G50 is one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the US1
Pre-order the Nokia G50 right here
That's obviously higher than what HMD is normally charging for the Nokia G10 and G20, both of which come without 5G connectivity on deck, while considerably undercutting the "life-proof" XR20 5G and making the Nokia G50 a prime candidate for our list of the best budget 5G phones available this holiday season.
In addition to the low and mid-band 5G support for AT&T and T-Mobile's networks, the G50 does also have a hefty 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capabilities going for it, as well as a triple rear-facing camera system headlined by a 48MP primary imaging sensor, a microSD card slot, and a good old fashioned headphone jack.
Powered by Android 11 out of the box on the software side of things, the Nokia G50 5G also comes with a promise of three years of monthly security patches and two years of major OS upgrades, which is pretty good but not great by HMD's old standards. There's no mention of how fast you can expect those OS promotions to be delivered either, which is certainly not very encouraging.