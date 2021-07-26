Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look

Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look0
The Nokia 6310 (2021) has a colorful, classic phone design, with a numeric keyboard and navigation buttons. Of course, it’s been almost two decades since the original, and changes in the design had to be made for it to look modern. The new 6310 has a larger and colorful curved display, which measures 2.8-inch and has a 240 x 320 resolution. You won’t find a touchscreen here, but you do get an FM radio. The exterior of the phone is designed to be tough and withstand the occasional drops and bumps.
Software-wise, the new phone runs on Nokia’s Series 30+ platform, which means you won’t find many apps, but hey, the original didn’t have much either. The 6310 is powered by a Unisoc 6531F processor, which should be enough for some simple browsing and playing Snake. The HMD owned brand's new classic phone has 8MB of RAM and 16MB of storage, but don’t worry, you can increase the latter via memory card slot to up to 32GB.
And now we get to the good part - the battery. The 6310 has a 1,150mAh battery which according to Nokia can last for weeks on stand-by. Yes, you read that right - weeks. But that's to be expected from a so-called ‘dumb’ Nokia branded phone.
We like the new Nokia 6310 a lot. It looks fun and fresh for what it is. The new modern redesign suits it well, and if you’re tired of carrying your smartphone everywhere, you could give this phone a try as a second device. It is also perfect for the elderly, as its screen is quite large for a classic phone and easily readable.