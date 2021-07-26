Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

 View
Nokia Release dates

Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
HMD Global just announced two new Nokia smartphones, the XR20 and C30, but the company also revealed a reboot of the brand's iconic 6310 classic phone model. The new 2021 version is reminiscent of the original model from 2002 and packs modern features in a similar, yet modern body.

The Nokia 6310 (2021) has a colorful, classic phone design, with a numeric keyboard and navigation buttons. Of course, it’s been almost two decades since the original, and changes in the design had to be made for it to look modern. The new 6310 has a larger and colorful curved display, which measures 2.8-inch and has a 240 x 320 resolution. You won’t find a touchscreen here, but you do get an FM radio. The exterior of the phone is designed to be tough and withstand the occasional drops and bumps.



Software-wise, the new phone runs on Nokia’s Series 30+ platform, which means you won’t find many apps, but hey, the original didn’t have much either. The 6310 is powered by a Unisoc 6531F processor, which should be enough for some simple browsing and playing Snake. The HMD owned brand's new classic phone has 8MB of RAM and 16MB of storage, but don’t worry, you can increase the latter via memory card slot to up to 32GB.

On the back of the phone, there is a 0.3MP camera and a flashlight acting as a flash. The Nokia 6310 has an MP3 player and like we mentioned before, an FM radio. A 3.5mm headphone jack is also present. Another pleasant surprise is its Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity.

And now we get to the good part - the battery. The 6310 has a 1,150mAh battery which according to Nokia can last for weeks on stand-by. Yes, you read that right - weeks. But that's to be expected from a so-called ‘dumb’ Nokia branded phone.



We like the new Nokia 6310 a lot. It looks fun and fresh for what it is. The new modern redesign suits it well, and if you’re tired of carrying your smartphone everywhere, you could give this phone a try as a second device. It is also perfect for the elderly, as its screen is quite large for a classic phone and easily readable.

The 2021 Nokia 6310 will be released globally in select markets at a price of just €40. The phone will be offered in three color options: Dark Green, Yellow, Black, and Light Blue (India only).

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

6310i
Nokia 6310i View Full specs

User Score:

6.3
  • Battery 1050 mAh
  • Display 65 x 96 pixels

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Nokia XR20 and C30 are official; Check out Nokia's first rugged smartphone
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Nokia XR20 and C30 are official; Check out Nokia's first rugged smartphone
Amazon's noise-cancelling Echo Buds are cheaper than ever... at Best Buy
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's noise-cancelling Echo Buds are cheaper than ever... at Best Buy
-$40
The first 5G BlackBerry smartphone moves another tiny step closer to release
by Adrian Diaconescu,  3
The first 5G BlackBerry smartphone moves another tiny step closer to release
Update to produce a more colorful Google Keep
by Alan Friedman,  1
Update to produce a more colorful Google Keep
Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless