Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Nokia Android Software updates

The last Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The last Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021
HMD Global has been doing a great job updating its smartphones, and while there are still a handful of devices that still need to receive Android 12 updates, we’re convinced the Finnish company will fulfill its promise to provide the OS upgrade to as many customers as possible.

Before the year ends, HMD Global has one more nice surprise for those who’ve been sticking with the Nokia brand. Its last smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021 is the Nokia G50, one of the not so many Nokia-branded smartphones that made its debut in the United States this year. (via XDA-Developers)

The sequel to the Nokia G20, the entry-level Nokia G50 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Also, the device sports a massive 6.8-inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP), and a generous 5,000 mAh battery.

If you’re looking to buy a Nokia G50 in the US, you can grab one from Nokia’s official store for just $300, or you can get it from Amazon for slightly less.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Nokia G50 specs
Nokia G50 specs
Deal Special Amazon $300 Special BestBuy $302 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 1560 x 720 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
by Alan Friedman,  0
Here's a temporary fix for Pixel 6 series bug that causes text input to freeze for up to two seconds
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
by Alan Friedman,  1
For the second consecutive month the iPhone is China's top selling smartphone
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
by Alan Friedman,  8
Samsung hits a grand slam with its 5G foldables as deliveries soar 400% in 2021
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
by Martin Filipov,  4
About the sensational return of single-camera phones: How, when, and why
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
by Preslav Mladenov,  1
With its latest iOS update, Tumblr now blocks hundreds of search terms
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Samsung Galaxy phones start receiving January 2022 security update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless