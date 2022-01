The last Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

HMD Global has been doing a great job updating its smartphones , and while there are still a handful of devices that still need to receive Android 12 updates, we’re convinced the Finnish company will fulfill its promise to provide the OS upgrade to as many customers as possible.Before the year ends, HMD Global has one more nice surprise for those who’ve been sticking with the Nokia brand. Its last smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021 is the Nokia G50 , one of the not so many Nokia-branded smartphones that made its debut in the United States this year. (via XDA-Developers The sequel to the Nokia G20 , the entry-level Nokia G50 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage. Also, the device sports a massive 6.8-inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (48MP+5MP+2MP), and a generous 5,000 mAh battery.If you’re looking to buy a Nokia G50 in the US, you can grab one from Nokia’s official store for just $300, or you can get it from Amazon for slightly less.