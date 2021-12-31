The last Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021

The last Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 20212
Before the year ends, HMD Global has one more nice surprise for those who’ve been sticking with the Nokia brand. Its last smartphone to receive the Android 12 update in 2021 is the Nokia G50, one of the not so many Nokia-branded smartphones that made its debut in the United States this year. (via XDA-Developers)
If you’re looking to buy a Nokia G50 in the US, you can grab one from Nokia’s official store for just $300, or you can get it from Amazon for slightly less.