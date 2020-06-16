Nokia Android

HMD Global could have avoided a big issue with this Nokia 9 PureView prototype

Jun 16, 2020, 6:23 AM
The Nokia 9 PureView launched early last year with an unreliable fingerprint scanner and, although several updates were rolled out to improve accuracy, it turns out HMD Global could have avoided the entire fiasco.

A traditional fingerprint scanner was being tested


Twitter user Hikari Calyx has published three images of an early Nokia 9 PureView prototype that features eight openings on the rear panel. Seven of these house a complex camera system like the one featured on the final device while the eighth incorporates a fingerprint scanner.

There is no word in regards to why HMD Global scrapped the capacity fingerprint scanner in favor of an in-display implementation. But in doing so the company opened itself up to justified criticisms that could have easily been avoided by choosing a different prototype.

Aside from the fingerprint reader, this particular prototype appears to be virtually identical to the final product in every way. The only other differences include a ‘Krand’ logo that substitutes the ‘Nokia’ name for the sake of secrecy and a black with gold finish.

HMD is now focused on the Nokia 9.3 PureView


HMD Global has since turned its focus to the next-gen Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G which is expected to keep the in-display fingerprint scanner. To keep pushing the boundaries, it may even be paired with an in-screen selfie camera although the latter has not yet been greenlit. 

Inside the smartphone should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5G modem. The internal storage configuration remains a mystery at this stage but stock Android 10 or 11 and a 120Hz refresh rate are likely.

The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of the year, likely alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3.

