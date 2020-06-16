HMD Global could have avoided a big issue with this Nokia 9 PureView prototype
A traditional fingerprint scanner was being tested
Hikari Calyx has published three images of an early Nokia 9 PureView prototype that features eight openings on the rear panel. Seven of these house a complex camera system like the one featured on the final device while the eighth incorporates a fingerprint scanner.
There is no word in regards to why HMD Global scrapped the capacity fingerprint scanner in favor of an in-display implementation. But in doing so the company opened itself up to justified criticisms that could have easily been avoided by choosing a different prototype.
Aside from the fingerprint reader, this particular prototype appears to be virtually identical to the final product in every way. The only other differences include a ‘Krand’ logo that substitutes the ‘Nokia’ name for the sake of secrecy and a black with gold finish.
HMD is now focused on the Nokia 9.3 PureView
HMD Global has since turned its focus to the next-gen Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G which is expected to keep the in-display fingerprint scanner. To keep pushing the boundaries, it may even be paired with an in-screen selfie camera although the latter has not yet been greenlit.
Inside the smartphone should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5G modem. The internal storage configuration remains a mystery at this stage but stock Android 10 or 11 and a 120Hz refresh rate are likely.
The Nokia 9.3 PureView is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of the year, likely alongside the Nokia 7.3 5G and Nokia 6.3.