HMD Global could have avoided a big issue with this Nokia 9 PureView prototype



Aside from the fingerprint reader, this particular prototype appears to be virtually identical to the final product in every way. The only other differences include a 'Krand' logo that substitutes the 'Nokia' name for the sake of secrecy and a black with gold finish.

HMD is now focused on the Nokia 9.3 PureView

HMD Global has since turned its focus to the next-gen Nokia 9.3 PureView 5G which is expected to keep the in-display fingerprint scanner. To keep pushing the boundaries, it may even be paired with an in-screen selfie camera although the latter has not yet been greenlit.

Inside the smartphone should be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5G modem. The internal storage configuration remains a mystery at this stage but stock Android 10 or 11 and a 120Hz refresh rate are likely.

There is no word in regards to why HMD Global scrapped the capacity fingerprint scanner in favor of an in-display implementation. But in doing so the company opened itself up to justified criticisms that could have easily been avoided by choosing a different prototype.