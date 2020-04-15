Nokia Android 5G

Nokia's next mid-range smartphone could come with four rear cameras and 5G

Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 15, 2020, 5:24 AM

While HMD Global's next Nokia-branded flagship has been in the rumor mill for almost a year now under not one and not two but three different potential monikers, the other smartphone expected to see daylight at the company's big press event sometime in Q3 is largely cloaked in secrecy.

As the name suggests, the Nokia 7.3 is set to follow in the footsteps of last fall's mid-range 7.2, but the exact nature of its upgrades and improvements over that already respectable 6.3-inch handset remains under wraps. According to inside sources quoted by the typically reliable folks from NokiaPowerUser, HMD is preparing a number of camera performance enhancements, although some of the most important details are still in flux, which could mean the upgraded mid-ranger will in fact not go on sale earlier than, say, October.

That's just an educated guess on our part, mind you, unlike the expectation that the Nokia 7.3 will add a fourth rear-facing camera to the three imaging sensors provided by the 7.2. We're probably talking about a trendy macro lens (especially among mid-end phones), which could join the existing main, depth, and ultra-wide sensors to offer a versatile photographic arsenal.

There's also a chance the primary shooter will jump from a 48 to a 64-megapixel count, with state-of-the-art Zeiss optics naturally in tow, and the front-facing camera is tipped to gain a few extra megapixels as well, leaping from 20 to either 24 or 32. We'll obviously have to wait and see how these numbers translate in real-life imaging prowess, as megapixels and sensor counts rarely tell the whole story from that essential standpoint.

It also remains to be seen if the selfie camera will be housed in a small notch, as on the Nokia 7.2, or a hole punch, as on the Nokia 8.3 5G. Speaking of 5G support, that could well happen on the Nokia 7.3 too, in which case you can expect a significantly higher price tag than the $349 carried by its 4G LTE-only predecessor in the US

Then again, since the Nokia 8.3 is already pretty affordable, at €559 and up in Europe, we're definitely excited by the prospect of an even cheaper Nokia 7.3 5G with a quad rear-facing camera system and other small improvements over the decent features of the 7.2.

