Nokia's next mid-range smartphone could come with four rear cameras and 5G









As the name suggests, the Nokia 7.3 is set to follow in the footsteps of last fall's mid-range 7.2 , but the exact nature of its upgrades and improvements over that already respectable 6.3-inch handset remains under wraps. According to inside sources quoted by the typically reliable folks from NokiaPowerUser , HMD is preparing a number of camera performance enhancements, although some of the most important details are still in flux, which could mean the upgraded mid-ranger will in fact not go on sale earlier than, say, October.





That's just an educated guess on our part, mind you, unlike the expectation that the Nokia 7.3 will add a fourth rear-facing camera to the three imaging sensors provided by the 7.2. We're probably talking about a trendy macro lens (especially among mid-end phones), which could join the existing main, depth, and ultra-wide sensors to offer a versatile photographic arsenal.





There's also a chance the primary shooter will jump from a 48 to a 64-megapixel count, with state-of-the-art Zeiss optics naturally in tow, and the front-facing camera is tipped to gain a few extra megapixels as well, leaping from 20 to either 24 or 32. We'll obviously have to wait and see how these numbers translate in real-life imaging prowess, as megapixels and sensor counts rarely tell the whole story from that essential standpoint.







