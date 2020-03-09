Another Nokia 5.3 photo leaks as key specs get corroborated

As for the rest of the internal setup, a minimum of 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is reportedly on the cards. But if that doesn’t seem like enough, a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is expected too.Completing the package will be a 6.6-inch notched display, stock Android 10, and a large 4,000mAh battery.The Nokia 5.3 should be announced on Thursday, March 19, at a press conference in London. Shipments are expected to begin shortly after and buyers will reportedly be able to acquire the smartphone in Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Sand. A price tag of €169 in Europe and $180 in the United States is expected.