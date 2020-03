Another Nokia 5.3 photo leaks as key specs get corroborated

Sitting on the panel is the Nokia logo alongside a fingerprint scanner and a circular camera module. The latter houses an impressive quadruple-camera setup which, according to the source, will include a 16-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.



Sitting on the panel is the Nokia logo alongside a fingerprint scanner and a circular camera module. The latter houses an impressive quadruple-camera setup which, according to the source, will include a 16-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.The same person is also responsible for a recent benchmark listing which revealed the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665. That’s especially surprising considering the pricier Nokia 6 .2 features the slower and older Snapdragon 636 chipset.

The Nokia 5 .3 is shaping up to be one seriously impressive budget smartphone and today, with just ten days left to go until its official unveiling, several key specs have been corroborated and another live photo of the smartphone has leaked out.The image (via) in question, which depicts a prototype Nokia 5.3 unit, confirms the upcoming device features a plastic rear panel rather than one carved out of glass. This is likely a cost-related decision but it should improve durability.