Another Nokia 5.3 photo leaks as key specs get corroborated

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 09, 2020, 12:33 PM
The Nokia 5.3 is shaping up to be one seriously impressive budget smartphone and today, with just ten days left to go until its official unveiling, several key specs have been corroborated and another live photo of the smartphone has leaked out.

The image (via NokiaPowerUser) in question, which depicts a prototype Nokia 5.3 unit, confirms the upcoming device features a plastic rear panel rather than one carved out of glass. This is likely a cost-related decision but it should improve durability.

Sitting on the panel is the Nokia logo alongside a fingerprint scanner and a circular camera module. The latter houses an impressive quadruple-camera setup which, according to the source, will include a 16-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The same person is also responsible for a recent benchmark listing which revealed the presence of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665. That’s especially surprising considering the pricier Nokia 6.2 features the slower and older Snapdragon 636 chipset.

As for the rest of the internal setup, a minimum of 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is reportedly on the cards. But if that doesn’t seem like enough, a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is expected too.

Completing the package will be a 6.6-inch notched display, stock Android 10, and a large 4,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.3 should be announced on Thursday, March 19, at a press conference in London. Shipments are expected to begin shortly after and buyers will reportedly be able to acquire the smartphone in Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Sand. A price tag of €169 in Europe and $180 in the United States is expected.

2 Comments

Venom
Reply

1. Venom

Posts: 4200; Member since: Dec 14, 2017

I'm actually liking this so far but that is a stupid decision to use 3gb of ram and only 64gb of storage. They need to up that to 128 with 6gb of RAM. I may consider copping this jawn if they do. The Nokia 7.2 has been the best Nokia phone available in the US so far but this may take it if Nokia doesn't cheap out on us.

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

2. meanestgenius

Posts: 23309; Member since: May 28, 2014

Considering the price and the fact that this is a low end smartphone, the storage capacity is fine. If they upped the storage capacity, they would have to increase the price, and then you’d complain about that. The most recent Nokia branded smartphones released have all been available in the U.S., so it’s a bit of a fallacy to assume HMD would cheap out on the U.S. market now. I will say this, though. HMD has been putting out the best stock Android smartphones to date, even better than the Pixels. Sales and the fact that they have far less issues prove this.

posted on 33 min ago

