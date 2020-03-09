Another Nokia 5.3 photo leaks as key specs get corroborated
The image (via NokiaPowerUser) in question, which depicts a prototype Nokia 5.3 unit, confirms the upcoming device features a plastic rear panel rather than one carved out of glass. This is likely a cost-related decision but it should improve durability.
Sitting on the panel is the Nokia logo alongside a fingerprint scanner and a circular camera module. The latter houses an impressive quadruple-camera setup which, according to the source, will include a 16-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.
As for the rest of the internal setup, a minimum of 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage is reportedly on the cards. But if that doesn’t seem like enough, a version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is expected too.
Completing the package will be a 6.6-inch notched display, stock Android 10, and a large 4,000mAh battery.
The Nokia 5.3 should be announced on Thursday, March 19, at a press conference in London. Shipments are expected to begin shortly after and buyers will reportedly be able to acquire the smartphone in Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Sand. A price tag of €169 in Europe and $180 in the United States is expected.
Completing the package will be a 6.6-inch notched display, stock Android 10, and a large 4,000mAh battery.
The Nokia 5.3 should be announced on Thursday, March 19, at a press conference in London. Shipments are expected to begin shortly after and buyers will reportedly be able to acquire the smartphone in Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Sand. A price tag of €169 in Europe and $180 in the United States is expected.
2 Comments
1. Venom
Posts: 4200; Member since: Dec 14, 2017
posted on 1 hour ago 0
2. meanestgenius
Posts: 23309; Member since: May 28, 2014
posted on 33 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):