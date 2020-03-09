Apple's new PowerBeats 4 release tipped with press shots, price and battery life specs





These are the new #Apple #Powerbeats4 with their new cable routing, upgrade to Apple H1, up to 15 hours of listening time. More info and a ton of official pics: https://t.co/xF7Uxmp3fO — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 9, 2020

Apple PowerBeats 4 vs PowerBeats 3 specs, price and battery life:





15 hours of battery life on a charge vs 12 for the PowerBeats 3

H1 chip instead of W1

An hour of listening with 5 minutes of charge

Stronger routing cable and more ergonomic water-repellent housing

Same $199.95 price and black, white or red colors





Apple PowerBeats 4 release details





Needless to say, since the tip includes the newer H1 chip that is in the new AirPod models, a "Hey, Siri" voice-activated assistance is obligatory, and faster pairing as well. Moreover, Apple cites "powerful and balanced sound," just like in the Powerbeats Pro description, so it may have put extra effort in the sound output of the new Beats as well.





The new H1 chip and the longer battery life are the big news here, and, given that Apple will likely be canceling its March event, the new PowerBeats 4 will probably be announced with a simple press release very soon. Check out all the leaked PowerBeats 4 images below.











