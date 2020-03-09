Accessories Apple Wearables

Apple's new PowerBeats 4 release tipped with press shots, price and battery life specs

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Mar 09, 2020, 7:12 AM
The stepchild in Apple's growing audio accessory ecosystem - those PowerBeats 3 wireless headphones - will be receiving a timely update, it seems. After appearing in iOS iOS 13.3.1 images, and at the FCC, the PowerBeats 4 have now leaked in full official press glory, complete with colors and specs, courtesy of Winfuture and tipster Roland Quandt.


Apple PowerBeats 4 vs PowerBeats 3 specs, price and battery life:

  • 15 hours of battery life on a charge vs 12 for the PowerBeats 3
  • H1 chip instead of W1
  • An hour of listening with 5 minutes of charge
  • Stronger routing cable and more ergonomic water-repellent housing
  • Same $199.95 price and black, white or red colors

Apple PowerBeats 4 release details


Needless to say, since the tip includes the newer H1 chip that is in the new AirPod models, a "Hey, Siri" voice-activated assistance is obligatory, and faster pairing as well. Moreover, Apple cites "powerful and balanced sound," just like in the Powerbeats Pro description, so it may have put extra effort in the sound output of the new Beats as well. 

The new H1 chip and the longer battery life are the big news here, and, given that Apple will likely be canceling its March event, the new PowerBeats 4 will probably be announced with a simple press release very soon. Check out all the leaked PowerBeats 4 images below.



