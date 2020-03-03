Moto G8 Power Lite shown off in leaked press renders
We also get to see the triple camera setup on the back, but we can't say for sure whether or not the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is under the Motorola logo. The Moto G8 Power Lite isn't the most stylish budget-friendly smartphones out there, on the contrary, it's a bit on the thicker side and the lower bezel is a bit too large.
Hardware-wise, we only know the Moto G8 Power Lite is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Hopefully, we'll learn more about Motorola's entry-level smartphone in the coming weeks, although we kind of expect this one to be totally unimpressive save the huge battery.
