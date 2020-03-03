Motorola Android

Moto G8 Power Lite shown off in leaked press renders

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 03, 2020, 3:58 PM
Moto G8 Power Lite shown off in leaked press renders
It looks like Motorola is not done with the Moto G8 series yet, even though there are already at least four phones available on the market under this sub-brand. And Motorola has one more Moto G8 phone in the pipeline, we knew that for about a week when rumors about a so-called Moto G8 Power Lite emerged.

Now we have a handful of pictures showing off the Moto G8 Power Lite in all its glory thanks to Roland Quandt. This one comes with a hole punch display instead of a nice waterdrop notch like Samsung's Infinity displays.

We also get to see the triple camera setup on the back, but we can't say for sure whether or not the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is under the Motorola logo. The Moto G8 Power Lite isn't the most stylish budget-friendly smartphones out there, on the contrary, it's a bit on the thicker side and the lower bezel is a bit too large.

Hardware-wise, we only know the Moto G8 Power Lite is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and a massive 5,000 mAh battery. Hopefully, we'll learn more about Motorola's entry-level smartphone in the coming weeks, although we kind of expect this one to be totally unimpressive save the huge battery.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Google's Pixel 4a may have just leaked in real-life pics for the first time
Google's Pixel 4a may have just leaked in real-life pics for the first time
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless