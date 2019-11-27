The budget Nokia 4.2 is incredibly cheap thanks to this Black Friday deal





The entry-level device has a recommended retail price of £149.99 attached to it but can now be found for £50 cheaper , allowing it to undercut some of its closes rivals. It's available to purchase in two colors – Pink and Black – and features a large 5.7-inch LCD screen that makes use of the popular notched panel design. The latter houses an 8-megapixel camera which is paired with a 13-megapixel primary rear shooter and a dedicated depth sensor.





Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 439, a chipset that should provide an acceptable level of performance thanks to the included 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Other key features include support for 4G LTE networks, a 3,000mAh battery, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Like all modern Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 4.2 ships with stock Android 9 Pie straight out of the box as part of the Android One program. HMD Global, the company behind this product, has promised an update to Android 10 in the first quarter of 2020.





The £99 price tag does make the Nokia 4.2 much easier to recommend although there is another smartphone that's arguably superior currently on sale at the same price – the Motorola Moto G7 Power . If you're interested in checking it out, the offer is linked below.



