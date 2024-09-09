No Apple Watch Ultra 3 tipped for announcement today, but it's not all bad news for rugged watch fans

still





The man who so often knows everything about Apple's intentions before anyone else is no longer predicting a Watch Ultra 3 launch to happen today. The analyst's newly revised social media expectations go in direct conflict with certain bits and pieces from his Bloomberg report just ahead of the weekend, making us wonder how many surprises might be in store at the company's "It's Glowtime" shindig.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 lives on!





The Apple Watch Ultra 2 lives on!

Instead of an all-new Apple Watch Ultra 3, Gurman now expects a black color option of last year's Apple Watch Ultra 2 to be announced alongside the all-new Apple Watch Series 10 today. That's certainly... something for rugged smartwatch enthusiasts to look forward to, and it's arguably better than nothing new being unveiled on that particular front this fall.





Of course, there is still a possibility that the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will come out at a later time by the end of 2024, but if the company does decide to take the wraps off a (highly anticipated) new color version of the existing model, that seems highly unlikely.













Apple does need to be careful of how it handles the Watch Ultra 3 if it decides to delay it until fall 2025, as everyone's expectations regarding internal upgrades and design improvements may reach hard-to-satisfy levels a year down the line.

No Apple Watch SE 3 guarantees... yet





No Apple Watch SE 3 guarantees... yet

The Apple Watch SE 3 is perhaps an even bigger mystery, attracting an even less certain last-minute prediction from the typically very confident Mark Gurman. Tipped just a few days ago for an announcement together with the Apple Watch Series 10 today, this is now likely to get "a delay" of some sort.





Because it's not clear if we're talking about a delayed announcement or a delayed commercial release (which can be two very different things), we'll remain hopeful for the time being of hearing... something from Apple at the "Glowtime" event about the company's next-gen budget-friendly smartwatch.













If you're more confused after reading our article and comparing Gurman's predictions from today and last week than you were before, the good news is you only have a few more hours to wait and hope Apple makes the best decisions regarding the (short and long-term) future of its smartwatch portfolio.