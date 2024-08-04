Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman , the third iteration of the Apple Watch SE will be introduced next month with a new look. In an attempt to get the price down, Gurman says that Apple will use a new rigid plastic casing for the timepiece replacing the current aluminum. This could be a plan to take the price tag under $200. Some Apple Watch competitors have smartwatch models priced below that level.





But the use of plastic might also differentiate the Apple Watch SE 3 from the regular Apple Watch models. Currently, you probably wouldn't be able to tell the Apple Watch SE (both the first and second versions) from the regular Apple Watch models released the same year. The only difference is that the SE models lack some of the life-saving health features found in the full-priced models.





Gurman writes today in his Power On weekly newsletter that the new plastic build for the Apple Watch SE could make the timepiece more than just a less-expensive version of the Apple Watch. He says that the rigid plastic build makes the Apple Watch SE perfectly suited for children and that the device will be marketed by Apple as an alternative to smartphones for young kids. And if that is the target audience for the next iteration of the Apple Watch SE, the plastic casing will allow Apple to offer the watch in more vivid, kid-friendly colors.













Offering a special version of the most popular watch in the world to children seems like a good idea although I'm not sure whether positioning the device as a phone replacement for youngsters is a smart idea. It would force users to shell out $50 more for the cellular version of the watch and pay for cellular service with their wireless provider. It's less expensive than buying a new phone and paying for service, but will a kid prefer a smartwatch to a smartphone?





