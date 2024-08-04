Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids

By
0comments
Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the third iteration of the Apple Watch SE will be introduced next month with a new look. In an attempt to get the price down, Gurman says that Apple will use a new rigid plastic casing for the timepiece replacing the current aluminum. This could be a plan to take the price tag under $200. Some Apple Watch competitors have smartwatch models priced below that level.

But the use of plastic might also differentiate the Apple Watch SE 3 from the regular Apple Watch models. Currently, you probably wouldn't be able to tell the Apple Watch SE (both the first and second versions) from the regular Apple Watch models released the same year. The only difference is that the SE models lack some of the life-saving health features found in the full-priced models.

Gurman writes today in his Power On weekly newsletter that the new plastic build for the Apple Watch SE could make the timepiece more than just a less-expensive version of the Apple Watch. He says that the rigid plastic build makes the Apple Watch SE perfectly suited for children and that the device will be marketed by Apple as an alternative to smartphones for young kids. And if that is the target audience for the next iteration of the Apple Watch SE, the plastic casing will allow Apple to offer the watch in more vivid, kid-friendly colors.

The Apple Watch SE 2 could be the last SE model to use an aluminum build. | Image credit-Apple - Report: Apple Watch SE 3 could be marketed as a phone replacement for kids
The Apple Watch SE 2 could be the last SE model to use an aluminum build. | Image credit-Apple


Offering a special version of the most popular watch in the world to children seems like a good idea although I'm not sure whether positioning the device as a phone replacement for youngsters is a smart idea. It would force users to shell out $50 more for the cellular version of the watch and pay for cellular service with their wireless provider. It's less expensive than buying a new phone and paying for service, but will a kid prefer a smartwatch to a smartphone?

The first Apple Watch SE was launched in September 2020. About two years later, the Apple Watch SE 2 was released. As for the upcoming model, it will use the design of the Apple Watch Series 8 which means it should have a 1.61-inch display and sport an updated S9 chip which is based on 2021's A15 Bionic SoC. The Apple Watch SE 3 might be designed with children in mind, but it will deliver the kind of performance that will also make it a great smartwatch for adults.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
T-Mobile users will want to delete one app from their phones after latest update
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Android, iOS users are warned again about "Juice Jacking"
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
Lawyers representing T-Mobile users dealt a huge blow by court
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
iPhone 16: The 10 best features we're excited about
Potential T-Mobile customer seeking to "test drive" the service for free is lied to by a company rep
Potential T-Mobile customer seeking to "test drive" the service for free is lied to by a company rep
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low
Amazon reduces the price of the fancy Galaxy Watch 6 Classic to a new all-time low

Latest News

Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Amazon's deal on racehorse Galaxy S24 Ultra puts Prime Day to shame
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Apple Intelligence will arrive in October; will Apple delay the iPhone 16 series?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Should you wait for the iPhone 16?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
Mind-blowing AI in Galaxy phones makes fake photos look dangerously real - but why?
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
T-Mobile tops satisfaction survey for 14th straight year, proving it goes the extra distance
Mini Apple roadmap takes us from next year's iPhone 17 line to the two 2026 foldable models
Mini Apple roadmap takes us from next year's iPhone 17 line to the two 2026 foldable models
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless