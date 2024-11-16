Google reportedly working on a Pixel Tablet 2 with keyboard case

Google Pixel Tablet | Image credit — PhoneArena





Pixel Tablet was a decent device for media consumption, it lacked some of the features and accessories that would make it truly useful for productivity tasks. The upcoming Google Pixel Tablet is rumored to receive significant upgrades that could make it a much more powerful device for both work and play. While the firstwas a decent device for media consumption, it lacked some of the features and accessories that would make it truly useful for productivity tasks.





Pixel Tablet 2 will be faster, more efficient, and capable of supporting display output – a major plus for productivity. One of the biggest changes coming to the Pixel Tablet 2 is an improved camera. While details are scarce, it's expected to offer better image quality and potentially new features. Under the hood, the new tablet is said to be powered by a newer Tensor G4 or G5 chip, a significant upgrade from the Tensor G2 in the original. This means thewill be faster, more efficient, and capable of supporting display output – a major plus for productivity.





Perhaps the most exciting rumored upgrade is the addition of a keyboard cover. Google is reportedly prototyping a keyboard cover that attaches to the tablet via pogo pins and can also be used to prop up the device. This suggests that Google is serious about making the Pixel Tablet 2 a more versatile device that can be used for both work and entertainment.





Since the release of the first Pixel Tablet , Google has been steadily improving Android's support for keyboard and stylus input. This includes features like desktop windowing support, new keyboard accessibility options, and improved stylus handwriting support. These software enhancements, combined with the new hardware upgrades, could make the Pixel Tablet 2 a true productivity powerhouse.









The design of the Pixel Tablet 2 is expected to be similar to its predecessor, with a few minor changes to the placement of components like the camera and power button. There are still many unanswered questions about the Pixel Tablet 2 , such as the possibility of an official stylus accessory, full hardware specifications, pricing, and whether accessories will be bundled with the device.



Recommended Stories

I'm really interested in seeing how Google improves the productivity aspects of the Pixel Tablet 2 . The addition of a keyboard cover and the focus on software enhancements for keyboard and stylus input suggest that Google is serious about making this a device that can compete with other productivity-focused tablets on the market. I'm also curious to see how the new Tensor chip improves performance and battery life. If these rumors turn out to be true, the Pixel Tablet 2 could be a compelling option for those looking for a tablet that can handle both work and play.



