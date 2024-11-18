Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

Google is reportedly merging Android and Chrome OS to take on the iPad

Android Google
An image of a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus on a desk
It looks like Google is finally ready to take on the iPad in the tablet market by merging its two operating systems, Android and Chrome OS. This move could create a more unified and powerful platform that could finally give Apple a run for its money.

For years, Google has been trying to make a dent in the tablet market with both Android and Chrome OS, but neither has really been able to compete with the iPad. Android has been great for media consumption, while Chrome OS has been better for productivity. But neither has been able to merge both aspects well.

Now, according to a new report, it seems Google is finally ready to combine the best of both worlds. Sources say that Google is working on a multi-year project to fully merge Chrome OS into Android, which would create a single platform that could be used on both tablets and laptops — a unified Android OS.

This move would make a lot of sense for Google, and it's something that has been rumored for some time in the Chrome OS circles. It would allow the company to focus their resources on a single platform, and it would create a more unified experience for users. It would also make it easier for developers to create apps that work on both tablets and laptops, which is a pain point right now in the Android/Chrome OS ecosystem.

Chromebooks can run Android apps, but users can often run into issues where the apps are not made for larger screens, which can bring on many issues. Additionally, some Android apps on the Play Store are purposefully blacklisted from being used on certain Chrome OS devices, even when they meet the necessary specs and screen resolutions.

A marketing image of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11-inch 2024
The 11-inch Lenovo Chromebook Duet (2024) is the latest tablet to run Chrome OS. | Image credit — Lenovo

That said, this is a big move for Google, and it could have a major impact on the tablet market. If Google can pull it off, they could finally have a platform that can compete with the iPad and hopefully address the issues with app compatibility.

As a long time user of both Android and Chrome OS,  I've always felt that they were both held back by their limitations. A merger of the two could create a truly powerful platform that could finally give Apple a run for its money.

I'm also curious to see what this means for the future of Chromebooks and Chrome OS tablets. Will they eventually all be running pure Android? Or will there be a separate version of Chrome OS for laptops? Only time will tell and I am truly excited to find out.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

