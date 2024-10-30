The Google Pixel Tablet 3 could get one very "Pro" feature
Google Pixel Tablet. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet 3 is rumored to be getting a major upgrade in the form of a second USB-C port. This information comes from a leak from Google's gChips division, suggesting that the Tensor G6 chip will have a dedicated USB-C controller specifically for tablets.
Currently, the Pixel Tablet has one USB-C port and a USB 2.0 connection hidden in the pogo pins used for docking. The addition of a second USB-C port would significantly expand the tablet's connectivity options, making it more versatile for a wider range of uses.
The second USB-C port on the Pixel Tablet 3 is expected to be USB 3.2 compliant and support DisplayPort output. This means users could potentially connect up to four external displays to the tablet – two directly through the USB-C ports and two more via daisy-chaining. This opens up possibilities for multitasking and productivity, transforming the tablet into a more desktop-like experience.
Google Pixel Tablet's USB-C port. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This move by Google indicates a potential shift towards a more "Pro" tablet, similar to Apple's iPad Pro lineup. With the rumored keyboard accessory, the Pixel Tablet 3 could become a viable laptop replacement for many users, especially for those with less demanding workflows.
While Android may not be a full-fledged desktop operating system yet, it's capable of handling many everyday tasks. The addition of a second USB-C port and external display support could make the Pixel Tablet 3 a compelling alternative to traditional laptops, especially for users who value portability and affordability.
Google's commitment to the dock concept, along with the addition of a second USB-C port, suggests a clear vision for the future of the Pixel Tablet. It's exciting to see Google pushing the boundaries of what a tablet can be, and the Pixel Tablet 3 could be a significant step in that direction.
