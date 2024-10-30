Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The Google Pixel Tablet 3 could get one very "Pro" feature

By
0comments
An image of the front of the Google Pixel Tablet sitting on a table
Google Pixel Tablet. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet 3 is rumored to be getting a major upgrade in the form of a second USB-C port. This information comes from a leak from Google's gChips division, suggesting that the Tensor G6 chip will have a dedicated USB-C controller specifically for tablets.

Currently, the Pixel Tablet has one USB-C port and a USB 2.0 connection hidden in the pogo pins used for docking. The addition of a second USB-C port would significantly expand the tablet's connectivity options, making it more versatile for a wider range of uses.

The second USB-C port on the Pixel Tablet 3 is expected to be USB 3.2 compliant and support DisplayPort output. This means users could potentially connect up to four external displays to the tablet – two directly through the USB-C ports and two more via daisy-chaining. This opens up possibilities for multitasking and productivity, transforming the tablet into a more desktop-like experience.

Google Pixel Tablet's USB-C port. | Image credit — PhoneArena

This move by Google indicates a potential shift towards a more "Pro" tablet, similar to Apple's iPad Pro lineup. With the rumored keyboard accessory, the Pixel Tablet 3 could become a viable laptop replacement for many users, especially for those with less demanding workflows.

While Android may not be a full-fledged desktop operating system yet, it's capable of handling many everyday tasks. The addition of a second USB-C port and external display support could make the Pixel Tablet 3 a compelling alternative to traditional laptops, especially for users who value portability and affordability.

Google's commitment to the dock concept, along with the addition of a second USB-C port, suggests a clear vision for the future of the Pixel Tablet. It's exciting to see Google pushing the boundaries of what a tablet can be, and the Pixel Tablet 3 could be a significant step in that direction.

As someone who enjoys using tablets for both work and leisure, I'm intrigued by the potential of the Pixel Tablet 3. The added connectivity and potential for a more desktop-like experience could make it a game-changer in the tablet market. I'm eager to see how Google implements these features and how they will impact the overall user experience.
Johanna Romero
