The Google Pixel Tablet 3 could get one very "Pro" feature

Google Pixel Tablet . | Image credit — PhoneArena

This move by Google indicates a potential shift towards a more "Pro" tablet, similar to Apple's iPad Pro lineup. With the rumored keyboard accessory, the3 could become a viable laptop replacement for many users, especially for those with less demanding workflows.While Android may not be a full-fledged desktop operating system yet, it's capable of handling many everyday tasks. The addition of a second USB-C port and external display support could make the3 a compelling alternative to traditional laptops, especially for users who value portability and affordability.Google's commitment to the dock concept, along with the addition of a second USB-C port, suggests a clear vision for the future of the. It's exciting to see Google pushing the boundaries of what a tablet can be, and the3 could be a significant step in that direction.As someone who enjoys using tablets for both work and leisure, I'm intrigued by the potential of the3. The added connectivity and potential for a more desktop-like experience could make it a game-changer in the tablet market. I'm eager to see how Google implements these features and how they will impact the overall user experience.