The Google Pixel Tablet 3 could get one very "Pro" feature

This move by Google indicates a potential shift towards a more "Pro" tablet, similar to Apple's iPad Pro lineup. With the rumored keyboard accessory, the Pixel Tablet 3 could become a viable laptop replacement for many users, especially for those with less demanding workflows.



While Android may not be a full-fledged desktop operating system yet, it's capable of handling many everyday tasks. The addition of a second USB-C port and external display support could make the Pixel Tablet 3 a compelling alternative to traditional laptops, especially for users who value portability and affordability.



Google's commitment to the dock concept, along with the addition of a second USB-C port, suggests a clear vision for the future of the Pixel Tablet . It's exciting to see Google pushing the boundaries of what a tablet can be, and the Pixel Tablet 3 could be a significant step in that direction.



