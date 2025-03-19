Pebble is back through Core: don't sleep on the comeback of 2025

Okay, let’s cut to the chase: if you’re interested in getting a retrofuturistic smartwatch with an amazing battery life and tons of character, then this is what you need to consider:And that’s about it, honestly. Yes, the Core Time 2 will also feature a slightly bigger display at 1,5” versus the Core 2 Duo’s 1,26”, but I don’t think that would make much of a difference. Both will be e-paper, which means fantastic visibility, regardless of conditions. More importantly: both will be compatible with your previous Pebble apps and even watch bands, as the 22mm strap size has remained the same.There are two elephants in this room that we need to address though:Yep, the Core Time 2 will have a touch-sensitive screen, for the first time in expanded Pebble history. Now, if I had to guess, I’d say that this is more so a byproduct of supply chain shenanigans than anything. I mean, if Core Devices wanted touchscreens to be a part of its new wave of PebbleOS watches, it would — don’t pardon the pun — make this feature part of thepackage for both models.

— repebble blog, March 2025





Considering that the Core Time 2 is the only model of the two with a touchscreen, this doesn't seem like a great idea. First off: the majority of existing Pebble apps don't have touch-based interactions baked-in, as those were not needed in the past. Beyond that, let me ask you this: if you were a developer, would you spend your time to program something that has expanded functions on a single model or a more limited set of universal features across all models? Seems like a no-brainer choice to me.





At the same time, touchscreens have become the norm. A portion of the users, about to get introduced to PebbleOS, probably expect these watches to feature it, just because that's all they've ever known. This decision could very well open up a lot more options for future developers. It short: this had to be audience tested either way.





Depending on how impactful these “complications” end up being — and how much the community starts creatively engaging with the concept — they may very well end up playing a notable part in a purchasing decision, which would make things a bit complicated. What impact that would have from there on out, only time will tell.





But I still hope to get my toggle (and I'm fairly confident that if it's no there at launch, someone will mod it in either way).

The dreaded Disclaimer

Great!

only

We’re getting a new, official Pebble app!

old

I hope

optimistic