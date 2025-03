Pebble is back through Core: don't sleep on the comeback of 2025

Okay, let’s cut to the chase: if you’re interested in getting a retrofuturistic smartwatch with an amazing battery life and tons of character, then this is what you need to consider:And that’s about it, honestly. Yes, the Core Time 2 will also feature a slightly bigger display at 1,5” versus the Core 2 Duo’s 1,26”, but I don’t think that would make much of a difference. Both will be e-paper, which means fantastic visibility, regardless of conditions. More importantly: both will be compatible with your previous Pebble apps and even watch bands, as the 22mm strap size has remained the same.There are two elephants in this room that we need to address though:Yep, the Core Time 2 will have a touch-sensitive screen, for the first time in expanded Pebble history. Now, if I had to guess, I’d say that this is more so a byproduct of supply chain shenanigans than anything. I mean, if Core Devices wanted touchscreens to be a part of its new wave of PebbleOS watches, it would — don’t pardon the pun — make this feature part of thepackage for both models.

Considering that the Core Time 2 is the only model of the two with a touchscreen, this doesn't seem like a great idea. First off: the majority of existing Pebble apps don't have touch-based interactions baked-in, as those were not needed in the past. Beyond that, let me ask you this: if you were a developer, would you spend your time to program something that has expanded functions on a single model or a more limited set of universal features across all models? Seems like a no-brainer choice to me.





At the same time, touchscreens have become the norm. A portion of the users, about to get introduced to PebbleOS, probably expect these watches to feature it, just because that's all they've ever known. This decision could very well open up a lot more options for future developers. It short: this had to be audience tested either way.





Depending on how impactful these “complications” end up being — and how much the community starts creatively engaging with the concept — they may very well end up playing a notable part in a purchasing decision, which would make things a bit complicated. What impact that would have from there on out, only time will tell.





But I still hope to get my toggle (and I'm fairly confident that if it's no there at launch, someone will mod it in either way).

Ultimately, I'd got as far as to say — and I think I'm speaking for a large part of the community here too — that I'm hoping to find a "Disable touchscreen" toggle within the Settings menu on the Time 2. The Core team, however, seems to be thinking differently:So, imagine you’re one of the tons of people out there, who is an Apple fan that has an iPhone 16 , and you decide to invest in a new PebbleOS watch.You go to order, but you can’t help but notice this:So, what is this about? Well, to be honest, I can’t blame Core Devices for putting this on there. As a consumer, it would make total sense for you to expect equal functionality of a smartwatch, regardless of the phone it is paired with. Sadly, that’s not the world we live in.Have you ever tried to use a Galaxy Watch with an iPhone? If you have, then you would have noticed that a lot of the features don’t work properly, if available at all. This is essentially what the Repebble team is hinting at here: they can’t be held accountable if Apple decides to prohibit the new-age Pebble watches from working as intended, as that’s simply out of their scope.But let’s not point a finger solely at Apple, as Samsung has also done similar things in the past. Some Galaxy devices have extra features enabledwhen paired with a Galaxy phone , for example. What I’m trying to say is that this isn’t anything new in the tech world, but it’s also important to realize that it’s a complex matter.I’m sure that the Core team would love nothing more than for its watches to function great on all platforms, and hopefully: that will end up being the case. And in case this got lost in translation: a dedicated iOS app is coming, don’t worry.By the way, speaking of…This is huge, and a big reason why I’m excited to begin with. I know, I know: everything has apps nowadays, so what’s the big deal? Well, essentially: the old Pebble app is, well,. And modern Android versions don’t trust it as much, especially now that it has been modded.Don’t get me wrong: the app is more legit than ever, thanks to the outstanding and dedicated community that kept Pebble going throughout the years. Here’s the funny thing: Google owns Pebble, and some Google employees have historically worked along with the Pebble community in order to stabilize the app. Despite that, though, the Android team couldn’t make an exception, which makes no sense to me, but I digress.In short: If you want to install the Pebble app today, you better start familiarizing yourself with injecting APKs into Android. It’s not a complex process, but it is annoying all the same, which is why I opted to not do so when I got my new OnePlus 13 . Which also meant that I put my three Pebble watches into storage.But on to the good news then: soon I’ll have a reason to bring them out .. A new Pebble app is coming — this much we know for sure from the announcement blog post — both for Android and iOS. What we don’t know for a fact, however, is if it will be compatible with the old Pebble hardware too.It has to be, right? It’s communicating with the same PebbleOS operating system, but installed on a newer generation of hardware. Also, all previously published watchfaces and apps, compatible with previous Pebble watches, are confirmed to be compatible with the new Core smartwatches too.I get it: the new watches are the priority. But I’m also certain that a huge portion of the community is waiting for this confirmation. Me included, if not obvious, so I hope we get it soon.Something loosely related, by the way: a lot of said “previously published watchfaces and apps” are designed for smaller screens, so they might not all work as intended on the new hardware. Core Devices aren’t shying away from admitting that, but they also suggest that devs go back to introduce updates. That’s, but also a bit unrealistic from my point of view: a large chunk of these have been released years ago, and their devs have probably long since moved on to greener pastures. Here’s to hoping that most of the coolest ones get updated!