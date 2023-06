It was about time we got some actual Nothing Phone (2) teasers, right?

everyone

It’s 2023 andis trying to come up with ways that show who they are. It’s not about standing out anymore: it’s about havingto your own human design. And if you care about that, then I bet that you’ve got an Android phone And if you are one of those people who want to stand out on top of having a great flow, then you probably liked the Nothing Phone (1) . And if you did, I can’t blame you because I’m like a moth and I get attracted to anything that glows.the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be revealed on July 11, which is less than two weeks away. And while we’ve seen some renders that Karl Pei called fake , it’s about time to see some teasers for this thing.So here, get a load of this:So! Twolegitimate teasers for the upcoming cyberpunk Android phone known as the Nothing Phone (2). One one of them, we can see a slew of stylish widgets and then a clock and a DND button that don’t fit the general aesthetic at all.In the second teaser we can see this nightmarish tentacle of some sort of semi-translucent, presumably aquatic beastand then we have the Nothing Phone (2)’s back.Here’s what I can say about that:But thatjust be the light.Oh, and also, on the first pic, we can read “Nothing (R)”, which I’m hoping to represent the company and not the name of the phone. Because that’d be just weird. And I think that we can put a safe bet on this one, as we don’t see the name “phone”. Because as we all know, calling a thing by its name isimportant.So, now that I’ve sparked your interest in Nothing, let’s list out some specs that we expect to find in the latest Nothing:Which, in all honesty, sounds about right for a midrange phone in 2023. It’s just that in this case, the phone absolutely needs to rock anaesthetic.In less than two weeks, the cosmic squid will bestow us with the definitive first look of the Nothing Phone (2). It doesn’t seem like it will boast adifferent aesthetic, but we will get a Glyph Composer app