It was about time we got some actual Nothing Phone (2) teasers, right?
It’s 2023 and everyone is trying to come up with ways that show who they are. It’s not about standing out anymore: it’s about having a flow to your own human design. And if you care about that, then I bet that you’ve got an Android phone.
And if you are one of those people who want to stand out on top of having a great flow, then you probably liked the Nothing Phone (1). And if you did, I can’t blame you because I’m like a moth and I get attracted to anything that glows. That’s soul food right there.
So here, get a load of this:
So! Two allegedly legitimate teasers for the upcoming cyberpunk Android phone known as the Nothing Phone (2). One one of them, we can see a slew of stylish widgets and then a clock and a DND button that don’t fit the general aesthetic at all. Awesome!
Here’s what I can say about that:
But that might just be the light. Or the cosmic-squid messing with my brain.
Oh, and also, on the first pic, we can read “Nothing (R)”, which I’m hoping to represent the company and not the name of the phone. Because that’d be just weird. And I think that we can put a safe bet on this one, as we don’t see the name “phone”. Because as we all know, calling a thing by its name is very important. Right, Chtulhu?
So, now that I’ve sparked your interest in Nothing, let’s list out some specs that we expect to find in the latest Nothing:
Which, in all honesty, sounds about right for a midrange phone in 2023. It’s just that in this case, the phone absolutely needs to rock an impressive aesthetic. Alternatively, they can pack-in a squid with each unit, but that sounds unsanitary. And smelly.
In less than two weeks, the cosmic squid will bestow us with the definitive first look of the Nothing Phone (2). It doesn’t seem like it will boast a groundbreakingly different aesthetic, but we will get a Glyph Composer app. Which will, in turn, allow us to have an easier time when communicating with our cephalopod overlords.
Newsflash: the Nothing Phone (2) is expected to be revealed on July 11, which is less than two weeks away. And while we’ve seen some renders that Karl Pei called fake, it’s about time to see some proper teasers for this thing.
In the second teaser we can see this nightmarish tentacle of some sort of semi-translucent, presumably aquatic beast — maybe of extraterrestrial origin if you are brave enough — and then we have the Nothing Phone (2)’s back.
Here’s what I can say about that:
- It has lights.
- It is transparent.
- It looks curved and not flat, like its prequel or the leaked renders.
So, now that I’ve sparked your interest in Nothing, let’s list out some specs that we expect to find in the latest Nothing:
- 6,8” OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- 128GB or 256GB of internal storage
- 8GB to 12GB of RAM
- Dual camera array with a 50MP primary sensor
- 16MP selfie snapper
- A 4700 mAh battery, capable of 33W wired, 15W wireless or 5W reverse charging
- Android 13 out of the box, with Nothing OS on top
